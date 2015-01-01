पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मारपीट:मारपीट में जख्मी युवक की इलाज के दौरान मौत

नरकटियागंज2 घंटे पहले
  • शिकारपुर थाना के शेराहवा डकहवा का मामला

शिकारपुर थाना के शेराहवा डकहवा गांव में हुई मारपीट की घटना में गंभीर रूप से घायल शंभू चौधरी की मौत हो गई है। उसका इलाज गोरखपुर में चल रहा था। 10 नवंबर को वह गोरखपुर में भर्ती हुआ था। इलाज के दौरान 12 तारीख की रात्रि में उसकी मौत गोरखपुर में हो गई है। शिकारपुर थानाध्यक्ष कृष्ण कुमार गुप्ता ने बताया कि बीते 9 नवंबर को शेराहवा डकहवा गांव में जमीनी विवाद को लेकर दो पक्षों में जमकर मारपीट हुई थी। जिसमें एक पक्ष के शंभू चौधरी गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गया था।

जिसको इलाज के लिए बेतिया और उसके बाद गोरखपुर रेफर कर दिया गया था। मामले में दोनों पक्षों ने शिकारपुर थाना में मारपीट मामले में एफआईआर दर्ज कराया था। जिसको पुलिस ने गंभीरता से लेते हुए दोनों पक्षों के तरफ से चार लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया था। घटना के दो दिन बाद गोरखपुर में इलाज के दौरान शंभू चौधरी की मौत हो गई। उसकी मौत के बाद मारपीट के मामले को हत्या में तब्दील कर दी गई है।थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि मामले में कुल 8 लोग नामजद किए गए हैं। जिसमें दो को पहले ही गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया गया है। अन्य अभियुक्तों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी की जा रही है। जल्द सभी आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया जाएगा।

