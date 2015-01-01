पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

घटना:दाे बाइकाें की टक्कर में घायल हुए युवक की इलाज के दौरान हुई मौत

नरकटियागंजएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गोरखपुर इलाज के लिए ले जा रहे थे परिजन, रास्ते में ही दम तोड़ा

बाइक की आमने-सामने टक्कर में घायल हुए एक युवक की मौत इलाज के दौरान हो गई है। मृतक की पहचान पिपरा दिउलिया गांव निवासी मोहम्मद नेशार अहमद के रूप में किया गया है। इस संबंध में मृतक के परिजनों ने बताया कि बाइक दुर्घटना में घायल होने के बाद नेशार को नरकटियागंज अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल ले जाया गया। लेकिन चिकित्सकों ने उसे बेतिया रेफर कर दिया। बेतिया में ले जाने के बाद उसकी तबियत बिगड़ने लगी जिसको देखते हुए चिकित्सकों ने उसे पटना के लिए रेफर कर दिया।

लेकिन परिजन उसको बेहतर इलाज के लिए गोरखपुर ले जा रहे थे। गोरखपुर जाने के दौरान रास्ते में ही उसने दम तोड़ दिया। परिजनों ने बताया कि मृतक के चार बच्चे है। उसकी मौत से घरवालों को काफी सदमा पहुंचा है। शिकारपुर थानाध्यक्ष केके गुप्ता ने बताया कि मृतक का अंतिम संस्कार उसके परिवार के लोग करा दिए हैं। मृतक के परिवार वाले अभी तक कोई शिकायत दर्ज नहीं कराया है। शिकायत करने पर कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

बलथर रोड में नरकटिया फाॅर्म के पास हुई थी दुर्घटना

विदित हो कि रविवार को दो बाइक की आमने-सामने टक्कर में एक महिला समेत दो युवक घायल हो गए थे। घटना नरकटियागंज बलथर रोड में नरकटिया फाॅर्म के पास मेन रोड में घटी थी। घायल तीनों को आसपास के लोगों ने अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया है। जहां उनका इलाज किया गया तथा नेशार को गंभीर स्थिति में चिकित्सकों ने बेतिया रेफर कर दिया था। घायलों में नंदपुर निवासी अनिल कुमार एवं दिउलिया निवासी मोहम्मद नेशार अहमद व कुरैशा खातून शामिल थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें