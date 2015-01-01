पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जुलूस:नरकटियागंज में भाजपा विधायक रश्मि वर्मा की जीत पर कार्यकर्ताओं ने निकाला विजय जुलूस

नरकटियागंजएक घंटा पहले
नरकटियागंज विधानसभा 03 से भाजपा विधायक रश्मि वर्मा की जीत से उत्साहित भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने बुधवार को विजय जुलूस निकाला। नगर के हरदिया चौक से दर्जनों कार्यकर्ता जुलूस लेकर मुख्य सड़क के रास्ते पोखरा चौक, मुख्य बाजार, सोनार पट्टी रोड, भगवती रोड, मील चौक, पुरानी बाजार, नागेंद्र तिवारी चौक, शिवगंज रोड आदि जगह घूमे। इस विजय जुलूस में कार्यकर्ता नरेंद्र मोदी, नीतीश कुमार, योगी आदित्यनाथ, संजय जायसवाल, सतीश चन्द्र दूबे का नारा लगा रहे थे। विजय जुलूस में शामिल कार्यकर्ताओं ने एक दूसरे को मिठाई खिलाकर एवं अबिर गुलाल लगाकर जीत की खूशी का इजहार किया। विजय जुलूस के दौरान विधायक रश्मि वर्मा ने कहा कि यह जीत नरकटियागंज विधानसभा की जनता एवं उनके कार्यकर्ताओं की जीत है। जनता ने जिस उद्देश्य से उनको विधानसभा पहुंचाने का कार्य किया है। उनके सारे सपने को वह साकार करने का प्रयास करेंगी। उन्होंने कहा कि नरकटियागंज विधानसभा क्षेत्र की जनता की सारी समस्या अब उनकी समस्या बन गई है। जिसको हर हाल में समाधान किया जाएगा। रश्मि वर्मा ने जीत का सारा श्रेय आम जनता को देते हुए उनका अभिवादन किया। जुलूस के दौरान मुख्य सड़क पर कुछ देर तक जाम लग गया था। लेकिन पुलिस ने सक्रियता दिखाते हुए जाम को हटवा दिया।

