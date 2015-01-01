पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:बंदर को बचाने में ऑटाे पलटा, दबने से महिला की घटनास्थल पर ही मौत, ऑटाे चालक फरार

नरकटियागंज4 घंटे पहले
  • पंडई चौक के समीप हुई घटना, घटनास्थल पर 2 घंटे तक पड़ा रहा शव

नरकटियागंज भिखना ठोरी मुख्य मार्ग में पंडई चौक के समीप ऑटाे पलटने से एक महिला की मौत हो गई। घटना शनिवार की सुबह की है। मृतक की पहचान भंटहवा पिपरा गांव निवासी लड्डू मियां की 40 वर्षीय पत्नी मेहरुनेशा उर्फ फिरोजा खातून के रूप में की गई है। घटना के बाद ऑटाे चालक ऑटाे समेत फरार हो गया। सूचना पर पहुंची शिकारपुर पुलिस ने महिला के शव को अपने कब्जे में ले लिया है।

जबकि आसपास के लोगों की निशानदेही पर पुलिस ने महेशपुर गांव में छापेमारी कर ऑटो की बरामदगी भी कर ली है। चालक पकड़ में नहीं आ सका है। घटना के संबंध में बताया जाता है कि महिला अपने ससुराल भंटवा पीपरा से अाॅटाे में सवार होकर डीके शिकारपुर गांव स्थित अपने मायके जा रही थी। जब ऑटाे पंडई चौक के पास पहुंचा तो अचानक एक बंदर सामने आ गया।

बंदर को बचाने के क्रम में ऑटाे पलट गया। ऑटाे पलटने से उक्त महिला उसमें दब गई। जिससे घटनास्थल पर ही महिला की मौत हो गई है। वहीं, ऑटाे चालक को हल्की चोट लगी थी। बावजूद इसके वह महिला को मृत अवस्था में वही छोड़कर टेम्पो लेकर फरार हो गया था। जिसको पुलिस ने कार्रवाई करते हुए टेम्पो को तो बरामद कर लिया।

शव को पोस्टमार्टम में भेजने के लिए पुलिस को करनी पड़ी मोशक्कत : सुचना पर घटनास्थल पर पहुंची पुलिस को शव को अपने कब्जे में लेने के लिए काफी मोशक्कत करनी पड़ी है। जब पुलिस ने शव को अपने कब्जे में लेना चाहा तो लोग उग्र हो गए। लोगों का कहना था कि पहले टेम्पो चालक को पकड़े फीर शव उनके हवाले किया जाएगा।

जब पुलिस ने ऑटो बरामद कर शव को एंबुलेंस में रखवा दिया। मृतक के परिजन भी घटनास्थल पर पहुंच कर शव को पोस्टमार्टम में जाने से मना करने लगे। मृतक महिला के पति एवं उसके परिवार वालों से जब पुलिस ने बात करना चाहा तो वे लोग केस मुकदमा करने के चक्कर में नहीं पड़ने को कहते हुए बात करने से इंकार कर दिए।

