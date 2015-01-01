पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ घाट पर पिटाई:पुराने विवाद में पकड़ी गांव में मारपीट, एफआईआर

नरकटियागंज3 घंटे पहले
शिकारपुर थाना के पकड़ी गांव निवासी सुरेन्द्र चौधरी ने मारपीट करने का आरोप लगाते हुए शिकारपुर थाना में एफआईआर दर्ज कराई है। जिसमें गांव के ही अमित कुमार वर्णवाल, सूरज कुमार दूबे, अनिल दूबे समेत अन्य लोगों को आरोपित किया है।

आरोप है कि उक्त सभी आरोपित उसे व उसके पुत्र को छठ घाट पर बुलाएं और पुराने विवाद को लेकर उसके पुत्र की पिटाई करने लगे। बीच बचाव करने पर उसके साथ भी मारपीट किया गया।

एफआईआर में उसने यह भी बताया है कि सभी आरोपियों ने उसके घर को भी उजाड़ देने की धमकी देते हुए उसके पैकेट से 10 हजार रुपए निकाल लिए। शिकारपुर थानाध्यक्ष कृष्ण कुमार गुप्ता ने बताया कि मामले में एफआईआर दर्ज कर कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

