पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हंगामा:प्रसव के बाद रुपए मांगने पर भड़के परिजन, हंगामा

नरकटियागंज4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नरकटियागंज अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल में मंगलवार को प्रसव उपरांत बेहतर स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं नहीं मिलने एवं एएनएम द्वारा अवैध उगाही से नाराज परिजनों ने जमकर हंगामा किया। परिजनों ने दवा, गल्ब्स, इलाज व अन्य सुविधा अस्पताल में उपलब्ध नहीं होने से भड़के हुए थे। वहीं परिजनों ने इसकी शिकायत अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल के प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी से भी किया है। प्रदर्शनकारियों का कहना है कि वे लोग नरकटियागंज अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल में प्रसव के लिए मरीज को लेकर आए हुए थे। किसी तरह वे लोग अस्पताल में रात गुजारे हैं। अस्पताल से उनलोगों को गल्ब्स, सुई एवं अन्य दवा बाहर से मंगवाया गया है। परिजनों ने यह भी बताया कि एएनएम द्वारा प्रसव कराने के एवज में 5 से 9 सौ रुपये जबरन वसूली किया गया है। जिन लोगों द्वारा रुपए नहीं दिया जा रहा था। उनके मरीजों का इलाज नहीं किया जा रहा था। वहीं कुछ पीड़ितों ने बताया कि डिस्चार्ज के समय डिस्चार्ज पर्ची भी परिजनों को अस्पताल से नहीं दिया जा रहा है। नरकटियागंज अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल उपाधीक्षक ने कहा कि अस्पताल में अवैध उगाही की शिकायत मिली है। सभी कर्मियों को बुलाकर पूछताछ किया जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें