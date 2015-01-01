पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्राइम:रंगदारी और दीवार गिराने के मामले में प्राथमिकी दर्ज

नरकटियागंज6 घंटे पहले
  • शिकारपुर थाना के एएसआई समेत तीन आरोपित

नगर वार्ड-3 में भूमि विवाद में चहारदीवारी गिराने व रंगदारी मांगने के मामले में शिकारपुर थाने के एक एएसआई फंस गए हैं। एएसआई के साथ दो लोगों को नामजद करते हुए पांच अज्ञात लोगों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है। एफआईआर की कार्रवाई कोर्ट परिवाद के आधार पर किया गया है। जिसमें नगर के वार्ड-15 निवासी भरत प्रसाद, कुश प्रियदर्शी एवं शिकारपुर थाना के एएसआई प्रमोद साह को नामजद करते हुए 5 अन्य लोगों के खिलाफ एफआईआर कराई गई है।

मामले में वार्ड-16 निवासी वकिल तिवारी ने कोर्ट परिवाद दायर किया है। जिसमें बताया है कि उसकी 5 धुर जमीन वार्ड संख्या 3 में है। वह अपनी जमीन पर चहारदीवारी बनवा रहा था। उसी समय भरत प्रसाद आकर चहारदीवारी का काम रोकने को कहा।

जब वह अपना काम नही रोका तो थोड़ी देर के बाद भरत प्रसाद, कुश प्रियदर्शी व पांच अज्ञात लोग एएसआई के साथ पहुंचे। उस समय एएसआई सादे लिबास में था। जिसको वह पहचान नहीं सका। एएसआई एवं उक्त सभी लोग उसपर दबाव बनाते हुए चहारदीवारी तोड़ने को कहें तथा चहारदीवारी नहीं तोड़ने के बदले में उससे 50 हजार रुपए की मांग किए।

