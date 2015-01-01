पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:मैंने विधायक को फोन नहीं किया, मुझे फंसाया जा रहा

नरकटियागंज2 घंटे पहले
  • पुलिस की पूछताछ में गिरफ्तार अपराधी बोला-

नरकटियागंज विधायक रश्मि वर्मा से 25 लाख रुपए की रंगदारी एवं उनके परिवार को जान से मारने की धमकी के मामले में गिरफ्तार आरोपी से पुलिस ने कई बिंदुओं पर पुछताछ की। पुछताछ के दौरान आरोपी मुन्ना खान ने बताया कि वह एवं उसके पिता गुल्ली खान रश्मि वर्मा के पति आलोक वर्मा के साथ रहकर उनका काम करते थे। आलोक वर्मा की मृत्यु के बाद भी वह कई वर्षों तक रश्मि वर्मा के लिए ही काम करते रहे। 2015 में जब रश्मि वर्मा निर्दलीय चुनाव लड़ रही थी उस समय के बाद से दोनों पिता पुत्र उनका साथ छोड़ दिए।
पुलिस का सवाल: क्या काम करते हो?
जवाब: ऑरकेस्ट्रा का संचालक हूं।
पुलिस: रविवार को 11 बजे तुम कहां थे?
जवाब: मैं अपना मोबाइल चार्ज करने के लिए आफिस में मोबाइल लगाकर पंडई चौक पर गया था। जब वापस आया तो मोबाइल चार्ज हो गया था तथा दो मिस्ड कॉल आया था। जो उसके परिचित का था। जिसपर उसने बात की। उसके थोड़ी ही देर में पुलिस उसके पास पहुंची और उसको गिरफ्तार कर लिया।
पुलिस: विधायक के पास तुमने फोन क्यों की?
जवाब: विधायक के पास फोन नहीं किया था। किसी ने उसको फंसाने की नीयत से उसके मोबाइल का इस्तेमाल किया है।
पुलिस: मोबाइल में आवाज किसकी है?
जवाब: वह आवाज मेरी नहीं है और न ही मै उस आवाज वाले शख्स को पहचानता हूं। मुझे फंसाया जा रहा है।
पुलिस: तुम्हारे साथ और कौन कौन से लोग इसमें शामिल हैं?
जवाब: मैंने फोन नहीं किया और मेरा मोबाइल किसी ने चार्ज से निकाल कर यूज किया है। मेरे साथ कोई नहीं है।

मोबाइल नंबर को ट्रेस कर वरिय अधिकारियों के आदेश पर एक एसआईटी गठित की गई थी। जिसमें थानाध्यक्ष केके गुप्ता, एसआई शकिल अहमद, एएसआई सतेंद्र कुमार समेत पुलिस बल को शामिल किया गया था। गठित टीम ने छापेमारी कर आरोपी युवक को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। गिरफ्तार आरोपी को रंगदारी मांगने एवं धमकी देने के संगीन मामले में जेल भेजा जा रहा है। -कुंदन कुमार, एसडीपीओ, नरकटियागंज

