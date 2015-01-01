पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेल:फाइनल में भड़छी ने छत्रौल की टीम को 4 गोल से हराया

नरकटियागंज2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बैरिया कला गांव में आयोजित हुआ था मैच

बगहा-2 प्रखंड की हरनाटांड़ पंचायत के बैरिया कला गांव मे आयोजित यंग यूनियन स्टेडियम में आयोजित फुटबॉल टूनामेंट का फाईनल मैच छत्रौल व भड़छी टीमों के बीच हुआ। मुकाबिल दोनों टीमों का प्रदर्शन बेहद रोमांचक रहा। लिहाजा, इस फाइनल मैच का आनंद लेने के लिए बड़ी संख्या में जुटे दर्शक अंत-अंत तक डटे रहे। भड़छी टीम हाफ टाइम के पहले दो गोल किया। लेकिन हाफ टाइम के बाद टीम के खिलाड़ियों ने बेहद आक्रामक रुख अपनाया। भड़छी टीम हाफ के बाद दो गोल और किया।

फलतः छत्रौल की टीम एक भी गोल नहीं कर सकी। भड़छी टीम 4 से जीत हासिल किया। फाइनल मैच में शामिल खिलाड़ियों का उत्साहवर्द्धन मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में उपस्थित विधायक प्रतिनिधि रुप मे देवेन्द्र सिंह व बबलू सिंह, अतिथि के तौर पर रविशंकर तिवारी, हंसराज प्रसाद, रामनारायण माझी, श्याम प्रसाद आदि ने किया। रेफरी की भूमिका में धर्मेंद्र प्रसाद, कमेंट्रेटर के रूप में गोविंद कुमार व अरुण कुमार गोल जांच के लिए ईश्वर पटवारी व ताकेश्वर कुमार, लाइसेंस मैन की भूमिका में अजय कुमार व शम्भू कुमार ने अहम भूमिका निभाई।

