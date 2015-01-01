पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:जिन घाटों पर नदियों की अधिक गहराई हो उसे चिह्नित कर लाल झंडे का लगाएं निशान

नरकटियागंज2 घंटे पहले
  • छठ पूजा के मद्देनजर घाटों पर तैयारियों को लेकर एसडीएम ने की बैठक

लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ पूजा के मद्देनजर प्रशासनिक तैयारियों को लेकर अनुमंडल सभागार में एसडीएम साहिला ने सभी अधिकारियों व पुलिस पदाधिकारियों के साथ एक आवश्यक बैठक किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने कोरोनाकाल में छठ पूजा के आयोजन को लेकर कई बिंदुओं पर निर्देशित किया। बैठक में एसडीएम ने कहा कि सभी छठ घाटों पर साफ सफाई व्यवस्था समय रहते दुरुस्त कराएं। नदी व पोखर वाले घाटों पर बेरिकेडिंग आवश्यक है। इसके साथ हीं वैसे छठ घाट जहां नदियों की गहराई अधिक हो, उसे चिन्हित करते हुए वहां लाल झंडे का निशान लगाएं। ताकि कोई पानी में उतरकर उस निशान को पार न करे। ऐसे घाटों पर अंचलाधिकारी एवं प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी स्वयं अपने स्तर से स्थानीय गोताखोर की व्यवस्था कराएंगे।

एसडीएम ने यह भी निर्देशित किया कि रेलवे ट्रैक के समीप वाले घाटों पर सुरक्षात्मक दृष्टिकोण से वहां दंडाधिकारी व पुलिस पदाधिकारी की प्रतिनियुक्ति कराएं। घाट पर व्रतियों व श्रद्धालुओं की सुरक्षा पहली प्राथमिकता रहे। एसडीएम ने स्पष्ट तौर पर कहा कि कोरोनाकाल में सामाजिक दूरी का पालन करना व मास्क पहनना अनिवार्य है। इसके लिए सभी अधिकारी लोगों को अधिक से अधिक जागरूक करें। बैठक में एसडीपीओ कुंदन कुमार, डीसीएलआर अजय कुमार सिंह, कार्यपालक दंडाधिकारी नवल किशोर प्रसाद, बीडीओ सतीश कुमार, सीओ राहुल कुमार, थानाध्यक्ष केके गुप्ता आदि लोग मौजूद थे।

छठ पूजा को लेकर नगर में 21 घाटों को चिह्नित किया

बगहा| छठ घाटों की तैयारी व कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए की जा रही विशेष पहल का जायजा एसडीएम शेखर आनंद ने प्रशासन, पुलिस, नप व बिजली आदि विभागों के अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक के दौरान लिया। छठ घाटों की साफ सफाई, सेनेटाइजर व संवेदनशील घाटों को चिह्नित करने को लेकर उन्होंने कई निर्देश दिए। डीसीएलआर मो. इमरान भी बैठक में उपस्थित रहे। बैठक के दौरान नगर परिषद के स्तर से छठ पूजा को लेकर की गई तैयारियों की समीक्षा की गई। एसडीएम ने बताया कि छठ पूजा को लेकर नगर में 21 घाटों को चिह्नित किया गया है। इनमें नगर के गोडियापट्टी व रामधाम घाट को अति संवेदनशील घाट के रूप में चिह्नित किया गया है। एसडीएम ने बताया कि इन घाटों पर छठ पूजा होगी या नहीं, इसको लेकर समीक्षा की जा रही है।

उन्होंने बताया कि इसके अलावा छठ पूजा को लेकर प्रशासनिक स्तर पर तैयारी शुरू कर दी गई है । घाटों की साफ-सफाई व पहुंच पथ के साथ-साथ घाटों पर लाइटिंग व सेनेटाइजर तथा मास्क आदि की व्यवस्था को लेकर नप प्रशासन व बिजली विभाग को जवाबदेही सौंपी गई है। इसके अलावा छठ घाटों पर छठ व्रतियों की भीड़ को देखते हुए सरकार की ओर से जारी कोविड-19 के गाइडलाइन के तहत छठ पूजा करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। लोगों को घर पर ही पूजा करने के लिए जागरूक करने की जवाबदेही भी नगर परिषद को सौंपी गई है। एसडीएम ने बताया कि नगर परिषद माइकिंग व होल्डिंग के माध्यम से लोगों को घर पर ही छठ पूजा करने के लिए जागरूक करेगी। इसके अलावा घाटों की साफ-सफाई व घाटों पर सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन हो इसको लेकर अधिकारियों को जवाबदेही सौंपी गई है। नप के ईओ व नगर प्रबंधक अभय निराला, बिजली एसडीओ मनोज कुमार, बगहा - 2 बीडीओ प्रणव गिरी थे।

