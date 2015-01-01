पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मीटिंग:अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल में कोरोना के टीकाकरण की तैयारी को लेकर बैठक

नरकटियागंज29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • टीकाकरण के लिए किया टास्क फोर्स का गठन, सामाजिक व अधिकारिक लोग हुए शामिल

स्थानीय अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल में विभिन्न विभाग के पदाधिकारियों एवं सामाजिक संगठन के सदस्यों के साथ एक बैठक की गई। बैठक में कोविड-19 के टीकाकरण की तैयारी को लेकर चर्चा की गई। बैठक की अध्यक्षता प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी ने किया। इस दौरान संबोधित करते हुए प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डॉ. शिव कुमार ने कहा कि विभाग के वरीय अधिकारियों के आदेशानुसार कोविड-19 के टीकाकरण की तैयारी किया जा रहा है।

ताकि कोरोना की वैक्सीन उपलब्ध होने पर बेहतर ढंग से टीकाकरण किया जा सकें। वहीं अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल के नोडल पदाधिकारी डॉ. इंतेसारुल हक ने बताया कि विशेष बैठक में एक टास्क फोर्स का गठन किया गया है। जिसमें स्वास्थ्य, नगर परिषद, शिक्षा, प्रखंड, पशु चिकित्सा एवं आईसीडीएस समेत विभिन्न संगठनों के सामाजिक कार्यकर्ताओं को शामिल किया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि टास्क फोर्स की टीम द्वारा जिस समय कोरोना की वैक्सीन विभाग को मिलेगी। गठित टीम में शामिल लोग बूथ स्तर पर टीकाकरण का कार्य में मदद करेंगे।

बता दें कि कोरोना वायरस के वैक्सीन एवं टीकाकरण को लेकर विभाग की यह पहली बैठक है। हालांकि वैक्सीन कब उपलब्ध होगा तथा क्षेत्र में टीकाकरण कब होगी इसकी सूचना फिलहाल निर्धारित नहीं है। बैठक में रविशंकर सिंह, बलबिंद्र सिंह, गुलरेज अख्तर, आशीष अग्रवाल, नंदू सिंह समेत विभिन्न विभागों के सदस्य व पदाधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

