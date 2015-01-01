पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:गोरखपुर से पटना जाने के दौरान विधायक को आया फोन, मारने की धमकी देकर रंगदारी मांगी

नरकटियागंज2 दिन पहले
एसडीपीओ व थानाध्यक्ष के साथ गिरफ्तार आरोपी।
  • मामले में शिकारपुर पुलिस ने आरोपी महेशपुर गांव निवासी मुन्ना खान को दबोच लिया है

नरकटियागंज भाजपा की नव निर्वाचित विधायक रश्मि वर्मा से 25 लाख की रंगदारी मांगी गई है। पैसे नहीं देने पर विधायक को सपरिवार जान से मारने की धमकी भी मिली है। इस संबंध में विधायक के प्रबंधक मथुरा सिंह ने शिकारपुर थाना में आवेदन दिया है। जिसमें बताया है कि विधायक के मोबाइल पर रविवार को 96937631370 मोबाइल नंबर से फोन आया।

फोन करने वाले शख्स ने विधायक से 25 लाख रुपए की रंगदारी की मांग की। मथुरा सिंह ने बताया कि घटना रविवार को उस समय की है जब विधायक रश्मि वर्मा अपने मायके गोरखपुर से विधानसभा में भाग लेने के लिए पटना जा रही थी। जिसके बाद विधायक ने दूरभाष पर शिकारपुर थानाध्यक्ष बात कर सारी बात बताई।

मामले में शिकारपुर पुलिस ने थाना क्षेत्र के महेशपुर गांव निवासी मुन्ना खान को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। एसडीपीओ कुंदन कुमार ने बताया कि मुन्ना खान को उसके घर महेशपुर से गिरफ्तार किया गया है। विधायक के मोबाइल नंबर पर जिस मोबाइल नंबर से फोन कर धमकी दी गई थी। वह मोबाइल मुन्ना खान का है। पुलिस ने मोबाइल भी जब्त कर लिया है।

एसडीपीओ ने बताया कि मुन्ना खान के पिता एवं उसके घरवाले विधायक के स्वर्गीय पति आलोक वर्मा के समर्थक थे। ऐसे में रंगदारी क्यों मांगी एवं धमकी क्यों दिया, इसकी जांच की जा रही है। पूछताछ जारी है।

मैं गोरखपुर से पटना जा रही थी। रास्ते में एक अज्ञात फोन काॅल आया। फोन रिसीव करने पर 25 लाख की रंगदारी मांगी तथा मेरेे साथ सपरिवार को जान से मारने की धमकी दी और गालियां दे रहा था। जिसकी शिकायत मैनेजर द्वारा शिकारपुर थाना में करा दी गई है।
- रश्मि वर्मा, विधायक, नरकटियागंज।

