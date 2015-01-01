पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रास्ता नहीं तो वोट नहीं:मंगरहरी के लोग बोले- रास्ता नहीं तो वोट नहीं

नरकटियागंज4 घंटे पहले
  • बूथ तक पहुंचने के लिए रास्ता की मांग पर अड़े

प्रखंड के बरवा बरौली पंचायत के मंगरहरी गांव में ग्रामीण विधानसभा चुनाव व वाल्मीकिनगर लोकसभा उप चुनाव में शनिवार को अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग नहीं करेंगे। इसको लेकर ग्रामीण सह वोटरों ने शुक्रवार को आक्रोशपूर्ण प्रदर्शन किया। ग्रामीण रविंद्र कुमार, मेराज आलम, शीश आलम, अरविंद कुमार, अहराम आलम, चंदन कुमार, देवनाथ चौधरी, नरेश कुमार, नजीर अंसारी, अमित कुमार, कन्हैया चौधरी, वजीर मियां, मुख्तार मियां, श्रीकिशुन महतो, एनुल्लाह अंसारी, जमील अख्तर, रिजवान आलम, ललन चौधरी, मनसरीफ मियां, अमित कुमार, आशिक अंसारी, हाकिम मियां समेत दर्जनाधिक लोगों का कहना है कि राजकीय प्राथमिक विद्यालय मंगरहरी में गांव का मतदान केंद्र संख्या 130 बनाया गया है।

गांव में करीब एक हजार वोटर हैं। लेकिन विद्यालय पहुंचने वाली सड़क को अतिक्रमण कर रास्ता अवरुद्ध कर दिया गया है। ऐसे में जब तक बूथ तक जाने के लिए हमें रास्ता नहीं मिलता तब तक कोई मतदान नहीं करेगा। और नहीं तो मतदान कर्मियों को भी वापस जाने के लिए निवेदन किया जाएगा। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि जब बूथ तक जाने के लिए कोई रास्ता हीं नहीं है तो अधिकारी व कर्मी कैसे जाएंगे? ग्रामीणों ने प्रशासन से बूथ तक पहुंचने के लिए रास्ता मुहैया कराने की मांग की है। कहा है जब तक रास्ता नहीं तब तक वोट नहीं। रास्ता के लिए पूर्व में भी कई बार उठी है मांग | ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि अतिक्रमण किए गए रास्ता को मुक्त कराने के लिए पूर्व में भी कई बार मांग की गई है। यहां तक की अनशन भी किया गया। लेकिन प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों द्वारा इसका स्थाई समाधान नहीं निकाला गया। यहीं कारण है कि विद्यालय तक जाने के लिए कोई रास्ता नहीं है। लोगों को खेत से होकर जाने की विवशता है।

मंगरहरी में रास्ते को लेकर पूर्व से हीं विवाद है। हालांकि इस मामले को गंभीरता से लेकर समस्या का निदान करवाया जाएगा। थानाध्यक्ष के साथ स्वयं ग्रामीणों से बात करने जा रहा हूं। ग्रामीणों को वोट देने के लिए प्रेरित किया जाएगा। राहुल कुमार, अंचलाधिकारी, नरकटियागंज।
ग्रामीणों की जो भी समस्या है, उसका निदान करवाया जाएगा। इस मामले को स्वयं देखूंगी।
साहिला, निर्वाची पदाधिकारी सह एसडीएम, नरकटियागंज।

