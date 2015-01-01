पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ऐसी मित्रता भी हानिकारक है:फंक्शन में सिगरेट पी रहे थे राजा व अन्य, मना करने पर दूसरे दिन सूरज को मार दी चाकू, एक गिरफ्तार

नरकटियागंज5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शिवगंज चौक के पास दो गुटों के बीच सिगरेट पिने काे लेकर हिंसक झड़प

नगर के शिवगंज चौक के पास दो गुटों के बीच सिगरेट पिने काे लेकर हिंसक झड़प की घटना घटी है। जिसमें एक युवक को चाकू मारकर घायल कर दिया गया है। घायल युवक की पहचान शिवगंज वार्ड-7 निवासी सुरज कुमार के रूप में किया गया है। लोगों ने घायल युवक को अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया, जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसकी प्राथमिक चिकित्सा करने के बाद बेतिया रेफर कर दिया है।

मामले में घायल युवक सूरज कुमार ने शिकारपुर थाना में एक एफआईआर दर्ज कराया है। जिसमें ब्लॉक रोड निवासी राजा आलम, सोबराती आलम, मकसुद आलम समेत आधा दर्जन अज्ञात युवकों को आरोपित किया है।

एफआईआर में सूरज ने आरोप लगाया है कि उसके घर के पास एक फंक्शन में राजा आलम एवं उसके साथी एक दिन पहले गये थे। सभी लोग सिगरेट पी रहें थे। जिसको देखकर इसने सिगरेट पीने से उनको मना किया था। उसके दूसरे दिन देर संध्या वह अपने एक दोस्त के साथ सब्जी खरीदने बाजार जा रहा था।

इसी दौरान शिवगंज चौक के पास राजा आलम समेत सभी उक्त आरोपित उसको घेर लिए तथा मारपीट करने लगे। इस दौरान राजा ने जान मारने की नियत से चाकू निकाल कर मार दिया।

वहीं दूसरी तरफ बुधवार को सूरज कुमार के पक्ष के कुछ युवक राजा आलम के दोस्त मकसूद के सिंगार के दुकान पर पहुंचकर बदले की भावना से तोड़ फोड़ किया हैं। इस घटना में मकसूद नामक युवक का एक हाथ जख्मी हो गया है। जिसका इलाज अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल में किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें