स्पेशल ट्रेन:मतदान के बाद नरकटियागंज से जवानों को लेकर रवाना हुई दो चुनाव स्पेशल ट्रेन

नरकटियागंजएक घंटा पहले
  • दो स्पेशल ट्रेन के 2090 जवानों को नरकटियागंज में प्लेटफाॅर्म पर दिया गया भोजन व पानी

नरकटियागंज रेलवे स्टेशन पर रविवार की देर संध्या चुनाव स्पेशल आर्मी ट्रेन पहुंची। ट्रेन के पहुंचे के बाद आईआरसीटीसी के तरफ ट्रेन में सफर कर रहें सभी जवानों को भोजन व पानी मुहैया कराई गई। चुनाव स्पेशल ट्रेन बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव सफलतापूर्वक कराने के बाद आर्मी को वापस लेकर जा रही थी। इस दौरान प्लेटफार्म पर प्रत्येक बोगियों के सामने रेल कर्मचारियों द्वारा भोजन का पैकेट एवं पानी बोतल मुहैया कराया गया। इस संबंध में समस्तीपुर रेल मंडल के खानपान अधीक्षक धीरेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि विभाग के वरीय अधिकारियों के आदेशानुसार बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव को संपन्न कराने के बाद वापस जा रहे थे। चुनाव स्पेशल ट्रेन का ठहराव नरकटियागंज स्टेशन पर था। ठहराव के अवधि में ट्रेन में सफर कर रहें सभी जवानों को भोजन व पानी मुहैया कराया गया।

रविवार की रात्रि में नरकटियागंज स्टेशन के प्लेटफार्म नंबर 2 पर चुनाव स्पेशल ट्रेन के आते ही सभी जवानों को भोजन व पानी दिया गया। उन्होंने बताया कि चुनाव स्पेशल ट्रेन संख्या 00754 दरभंगा से चलकर दिल्ली जा रही थी। वहीं चुनाव स्पेशल ट्रेन संख्या 00749 बगहा से असम जा रही थी। उक्त दोनों ट्रेनों में 2060 जवानों को भोजन व पानी उपलब्ध कराई गई। वहीं नरकटियागंज के सीडब्लूएस महादेव प्रसाद ने बताया कि दोनों चुनाव स्पेशल ट्रेन के सभी बोगियों में पानी की आपूर्ति किया गया है।

इसके साथ ही नरकटियागंज स्टेशन अधीक्षक लालबाबू राउत ने बताया कि चुनाव स्पेशल ट्रेन का नरकटियागंज स्टेशन पर ईंजन एवं लोको पायलट तथा गार्ड को बदलने के बाद गाड़ी को रवाना किया गया है। वहीं नरकटियागंज स्टेशन से भी एक चुनाव स्पेशल ट्रेन को रवाना किया गया है। इस अवसर पर रेल कर्मचारी धीरज कुमार, कुंदन कुमार, विजय कुमार, पप्पू कुमार समेत दर्जन भर कर्मी उपस्थित थे। वहीं, नरकटियागंज स्टेशन पर भोजन मिलने पर जवानों ने रेल कर्मियों को धन्यवाद भी दिया।

