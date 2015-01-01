पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:एएनएम ई-औषधि पोर्टल के माध्यम से करेंगी कार्य

नरकटियागंज12 घंटे पहले
  • अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल में दिया गया प्रशिक्षण

स्थानीय अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल के सभागार में मंगलवार को एएनएम की एक बैठक की गई। बैठक में ई-औषधि पोर्टल के बारे में जानकारी दी गई।

अब सभी एएनएम पोर्टल के माध्यम से अपने केंद्रों का संचालन एवं जरूरी दवाओं की मांग करेंगी। इसके लिए सभी एएनएम को शिफ्ट के अनुसार प्रशिक्षण दिया गया है। प्रशिक्षण के दौरान अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल के प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डॉ शिव कुमार ने कहा कि स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने अब कार्य करने के लिए ई-औषधि पोर्टल को लॉन्च कर दिया है। इसी के अनुसार अब सभी एएनएम कार्य करेंगी। उन्होंने कहा कि विभाग द्वारा मुहैया कराया गया टैब में ई-पोर्टल एप लोड करें तथा उसे संचालित करें। वहीं नोडल चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डॉक्टर आई हक ने कहा कि ई-औषधि पोर्टल का उद्देश्य पारदर्शिता बढ़ाना, सूचना प्रबंधन सुविधा तथा आंकड़ों के इस्तेमाल में सुधार लाना और जवाबदेही को बढ़ाना है। उन्होंने कहा कि आवेदनों की प्रक्रिया को समयबद्ध करने के लिए प्रत्येक चरण में पोर्टल के जरिये एसएमएस और ई-मेल के जरिये जानकारी दी जाएगी।

उन्होंने कहा कि चिकित्सा विभाग की इस पहल से ई-गवर्नेंस, कारोबारी सुगमता और ‘मेक इन इंडिया’ की दिशा में केंद्र सरकार की प्रतिबद्धता को दर्शाता है। वहीं केयर इंडिया के डीटीओ-ऑन विजय प्रकाश पांडेय ने कहा कि चिकित्सा संबंधित समस्याओं के समाधान की दिशा में स्वास्थ्य विभाग काफी प्रयासरत है। यह पोर्टल सभी एएनएम के लिए मददगार होने के साथ-साथ कई कार्यों में लाभदायक है।

