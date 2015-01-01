पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्राथमिकी:मारपीट के मामले में दर्जनभर नामजद

नौतनएक घंटा पहले
मारपीट के दो अलग-अलग मामले मंे पुलिस ने दर्जनभर लोगों को नामजद बनाया है। इस बावत कोहड़ा टोला के मोहन यादव ने अपने फर्द बयान मे पुलिस को बताया कि बीते सात नवम्बर को वे और उनकी पत्नी बथान पर बैठे थे। तभी पूर्व के विवाद को लेकर छोटेलाल ठाकुर, सुरेश ठाकुर, पप्पू ठाकुर, पिन्टू ठाकुर, समेत नामजद आठ लोग हरवे हथियार से लैस होकर आए और गाली-गलौज करने लगे। जब विरोध किया तो मारपीट कर जख्मी कर दिए। बीच-बचाव करने आई उनकी पत्नी के साथ भी मारपीट की है। वहीं लक्ष्मी पुर की शिवचली देवी ने पुलिस को दिए बयान में बताया है कि बीते चौदह नवंबर की सुबह वे अपने घर के दरवाजे पर बैठी थी, तभी उनका बकरी का बच्चा अवधेश मुखिया के खेत में बजडा खा लिया था, जिसको लेकर अवधेश मुखिया बकरी के बच्चा को बांध लिया। जब वे पूछने गई तो अवधेश मुखिया, संदेश मुखिया, पतासी देवी और लक्ष्मी देवी गाली गलौज करने लगे। जब उन्होंने गाली देने से मना किया तो बाल पकडकर मारपीट करते हुए जख्मी कर दिया है।

