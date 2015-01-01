पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वितरण:300 जरुरतमंदों के बीच कंबल का किया वितरण

नौतनएक घंटा पहले
पेशे से चिकित्सक फिर भी मानव सेवा का अद्भुत मिसाल डाॅक्टर राजेश रंजन ने कायम करते हुए पंचायत के लोगों को निशुल्क इलाज करने का बीड़ा उठाया है। ठंड के मौसम को देखते हुए डॉ. राजेश रंजन ने करीब तीन सौ गरीब महिलाओं के बीच कम्बल का विवरण किया है। डाक्टर के पैतृक गांव बैकुठवा में कम्बल वितरण के बाद चर्चा का विषय बना हुआ है। गांव में अगले माह से एक और 15 तारीख को कैम्प लगाकर मधुमेह व दमा मरीजों का निशुल्क जांच और इलाज करने का बीड़ा डॉ. ने उठाया है।

इस नेक काम को देख समाजिक, राजनैतिक और धार्मिक कार्यों को करने वाले डाक्टर को कोटि कोटि साधुवाद दिया है। शनिवार को गांव की मराछो देवी, तेतरी देवी, गायत्री देवी, शीला देवी, पूनम देवी, मधु देवी,कुसुम देवी आदि ने डॉ राजेश रंजन के हाथ से कम्बल पाकर गद गद रही। महिलाओं ने चिकित्सक डॉ. राजेश रंजन के लिए भगवान से प्रार्थना कर इस नेक काम के लिए बधाई दी। डॉ. ने कहा कि हर साल असहाय दो गरीब कन्याओं की शादी अपने पैसे से करते हैं। कहा कि हर मनुष्य को एक दिन दुनिया छोड़ चले जाना है। चिकित्सा के क्षेत्र में पैसा का कोई महत्व नहीं है ।गरीब मरीजों को अगर बेहतर तरीके से इलाज की जाय तो इससे बडा सेवा कोई नहीं है। वितरण के दौरान हरेनदर प्रसाद, सिद्धार्थ कुमार, सिध्दान्त कुमार आदि मौजूद रहे।

