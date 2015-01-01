पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनियमितता:नौतन में घटिया सामग्री से बन रही थी नाली, आक्रोश

नौतन2 घंटे पहले
  • सात निश्चय योजना के तहत बन रही है नाली, बीडीओ बोली-जांच के बाद होगी कार्रवाई

प्रखंड क्षेत्र के पूर्वी नौतन पंचायत के वार्ड नंबर 10 में सात निश्चय योजना से हो रहे नाली निर्माण कार्य में घटिया इट को देख ग्रामीण भड़क गये।ग्रामीणो ने इट बदलकर अच्छे इट लगाने की मांग किया है। आक्रोशित आर्यन कुमार, विद्यार्थी कुमार, रामजीत कुमार, उमेश मुखिया ,रविंद्र कुमार यादव, रमेश कुमार मुखिया, हरेंद्र ठाकुर ,विजय कुमार ,आध्या भारती, संजय भारती ,रमाकांत कुमार ,राकेश कुमार, सुनील साहनी, पन्नालाल साह आदि ने आरोप लगाया कि नाला निर्माण में वार्ड क्रियान्वयन समिति के द्वारा नाला में घटिया ईट का उपयोग किया जा रहा है और मना करने पर वार्ड सदस्य तरह-तरह के धमकी देते हैं और इसकी सूचना वरीय अधिकारी को देने पर केवल आश्वासन देकर मामला को ठंडे बस्ते में डाल देते हैं।

जेई ने बोला-वार्ड सदस्य को बोलकर काम रुकवा दिया है, वार्ड सदस्य बोले-ईंट ठीक नहीं थी

दूसरी सामग्री मंगाकर कराया जाएगा निर्माण कार्य

इस संबंध में कनीय अभियंता विनोद कुमार हजरा ने कहा कि नाला निर्माण में इसी प्रकार की घटिया सामग्री इस्तेमाल बर्दाश्त नहीं होगा और मैं वार्ड सदस्य को फोन कर काम रुकवा दिया हूं मैं अपने देखरेख में सारी कार्य कराएगा। वार्ड सदस्य मंगनी महतो ने कहा थोड़ा ईट ठीक नहीं था उसे बदल कर दूसरा ईट लगाया जाएगा और मानक के अनुसार कार्य कराया जाएगा इस संबंध में प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी निभा कुमारी ने बताया की जांच कर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

