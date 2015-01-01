पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जनता की जीत:ये एनडीए की नहीं, जनता की जीत : नारायण प्रसाद

नौतनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

विधानसभा चुनाव में एनडीए को मिली अपार बहुमत के पीछे राज्य की जनता को ही श्रेय जाता है। एनडीए नहीं बल्कि जनता की जीत हुई है। यह बातें बुधवार को नौतन विधायक नारायण प्रसाद ने विधानसभा क्षेत्र के विभिन्न जगहों पर भ्रमण के दौरान कही। वे बुधवार को क्षेत्र के विभिन्न देवी स्थानों पर जीत की खुशी में माथा टेक रहे थे। नारायण साह का क्षेत्र में विजय जुलूस भी निकाला गया। बुधवार को विधायक नारायण प्रसाद खड्डा देवी स्थान, पटजिरवा, सनकईया, बेलीमाई स्थानों पर पुजा अर्चना कर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के जनता के उज्जवल भविष्य की कामना की। गांव गांव में मिठाई खिला जीत का जश्न मनाया। इस क्रम में वे नौतन, मंगलपुर, जगदीशपुर, कठैया, बैरिया, आदि गांवों में भ्रमण कर जनता को जीत की बधाई दी । मौके पर मंडल अध्यक्ष पप्पू सिंह, हरिहर साह, सुदर्शन मिश्र, राजकिशोर ठाकुर, भाजपा युवा मोर्चा के नीरज उर्फ बबलू कुमार, भाजपा के उमेश पांडे, देवीदयाल प्रसाद, चन्द्रमा सिंह, चंद्रशेखर राव, राजेश तिवारी,अशोक सिंह, अमित तिवारी, मोतीलाल साह, जमादार मुखिया, कृष्णा कुमार, सत्येंद्र सिंह, छोटे लाल कुशवाहा, शंभु नाथ कुशवाहा, आदि मौजूद रहे ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें