विधानसभा चुनाव:दूसरे चरण के लिए मतदान कर्मियों ने किया नौतन में योगदान, तैयारी पूरी

नौतन2 दिन पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर दूसरे चरण के मतदान के लिए नौतन प्रखंड कार्यालय में रविवार को कर्मचारियों ने अपना योगदान देना शुरू किया दिया है। सुबह से ही कार्यालय में योगदान देने के लिए कर्मियों की भीड़ उमड़ना शुरू हो गया ।

बीडीओ सह प्रखंड निर्वाची पदाधिकारी निभा कुमारी ने अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों का योगदान देने के लिए अलग अलग काउंटर बना योगदान लिया ।प्रखंड नाजीर आशिष कुमार को बीडीओ निभा कुमारी ने सख्त निर्देश दिया कि किसी भी कर्मचारी को भोजन, रहने तथा अन्य सुविधा में कोई कमी नहीं आना चाहिए।

नाजीर आशिष कुमार ने योगदान देने वाले कर्मियों को समय पर, नाश्ता आदि उपलब्ध कराने में सक्रिय रूप से अपनी भागीदारी सुनिश्चित किया। कहा कि किसी प्रकार की कोई समस्या आती है तो काउंटर पर तैनात कर्मी से संपर्क कर कर्मचारी अपनी समस्या का समाधान करा सकते हैं। बीडीओ ने कहा कि चुनाव को निष्पक्ष और भयमुक्त वातावरण में संपन्न कराने के लिए सारी प्रशासनिक तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई है।

नौतन श्रीराम खेल मैदान में चुनाव कर्मियों के लिए भव्य पंडाल बनाया गया जिसमें दूरदराज से आए मतदान कर्मी को इसी प्रकार की असुविधा नहीं हो इसके लिए प्रखंड नाजीर आशीष कुमार ने सारी व्यवस्था को दुरुस्त कर दिया है ताकि पंडाल में नाश्ता पानी व अन्य सामग्री उपलब्ध है। मौके पर बैरिया प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी सह निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी कृष्णा राम आदि मौजूद थे।

