आग से बर्बादी:आग लगने से तीन घर हुए राख, लाखाें की संपत्ति का नुकसान, ग्रामीणों ने काफी मशक्कत कर पाया काबू

नौतन2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • धनहा थाना क्षेत्र के तुनिहवा गांव की घटना, सुबह 3 बजे अचानक लगी आग, कई मवेशी भी झुलसे

धनहा थाना क्षेत्र के तुनिहवा गांव में गुरुवार की सुबह 3 बजे अचानक आग लगने से तीन घर जलकर राख हो गए। आग की चपेट में आने से एक बछड़ा सहित चार गाय गंभीर रूप से झुलस गई है। अग्नि पीड़ित परिवारों की संपत्ति का भारी नुकसान हुआ है। आग कैसे लगी, इस बाबत खुलासा नहीं हो सका है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि तुनिहवा निवासी रिंटू तिवारी, वकील तिवारी व बृजकिशोर तिवारी के घर एक दूसरे से जुड़े हुए थे। बुधवार की रात में इन तीनों परिवारों के लोग सोए हुए थे। अचानक रिंटू तिवारी का करकट का घर जलने लगा।

देखते ही देखते वकील तिवारी व बृजकिशोर तिवारी के घर भी आग की चपेट में आ गए। तीनों के घर जल कर राख हो गए। लोग घरों से निकल भागने में कामयाब रहे। ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से आग की लपटों पर काबू पाया गया। सीओ रंजीत कुमार ने बताया कि घटना की सूचना मिली है। राजस्व कर्मचारी को जांच का निर्देश दिया गया है। उचित सहायता उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी।

नौतन के बरदाहा गांव में आग लगने से घर जला

प्रखंड क्षेत्र के बरदाहा पंचायत के वार्ड नंबर एक के हरिनगर गाँव मे बुधवार की आंधी रात बाद अचानक लगी आग से नगद समेत लाखों की संपत्ति जलकर राख हो गई ।इस बावत पीडित पन्नालाल सहनी ने थाने मे आवेदन देकर सनहा दर्ज करायी है।पुलिस को बताया कि बुधवार की रात घर के सभी सदस्य सोये थे। दो बजे रात्री में अचानक आग लगी। लोग उठे तो देखा की घर जल रहा है। सभी घर छोड़ बाहर निकल गए।

