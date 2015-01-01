पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बड़ी लापरवाही:3 माह में 1460 आरसी और 3500 डीएल डीटीओ ऑफिस में आए वापस

मुजफ्फरपुर7 मिनट पहले
डीटीओ में डाक विभाग से गलत नाम-पता का हवाला देकर लौटाए गए स्मार्ट कार्ड।
  • पता सही, लेकिन लिफाफे में दूसरे का स्मार्ट कार्ड भेजा जा रहा
  • डाक के जरिए स्मार्ट कार्ड भेजने के लिए विभाग कार्डधारक से लेता है 50 रुपए अतिरिक्त शुल्क

जिला परिवहन विभाग से वाहनों के रजिस्ट्रेशन सर्टिफिकेट (आरसी) और ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस (डीएल) का स्मार्ट कार्ड भेजे जाने में बड़ी लापरवाही सामने आई है। लिफाफे पर पता तो सही लिखा जाता है, लेकिन अंदर दूसरे का कार्ड रख कर भेज दिया जाता है। इसके बाद कार्ड धारक डीटीओ ऑफिस का चक्कर लगाते रहते हैं। पिछले 3 माह में डीटीओ ऑफिस में 1460 आरसी और 3500 डीएल वापस आ गए हैं।

गड़बड़ी पोस्ट ऑफिस से भी हो रही है। डीटीओ ऑफिस से एक साथ बड़ी संख्या में लिफाफे में स्मार्ट कार्ड पोस्ट ऑफिस को भेजा जाता है। वहां से स्पीड पोस्ट के माध्यम से कार्डधारी के नाम-पते पर भेजा जाता है। लेकिन, अधिकतर का नाम-पता गलत होने या कार्डधारी के नहीं मिलने का हवाला देकर फिर डीटीओ ऑफिस को वापस कर दिया जाता है।

डाक से स्मार्ट कार्ड भेजने के लिए विभाग कार्डधारक से 50 रुपए अतिरिक्त शुल्क लेता है। विभाग की लापरवाही का खामियाजा लोगों को उठाना पड़ रहा है। वाहन चेकिंग के दौरान बिना आरसी व डीएल के पकड़े जाने पर जुर्माना भरना पड़ रहा है।

हर दिन 300 लाइसेंस और 250 आरसी का होता है रजिस्ट्रेशन
डीटीओ में हर दिन औसतन 300 नए-पुराने ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस बनते हैं। वहीं, 250 नए और पुराने वाहनों की आरसी बुक बनाई जाती है। इसे लिफाफा में पैक कर पोस्ट ऑफिस को संबंधित व्यक्ति के घर भेजने के लिए दे दिया जाता है। वहां से लोगों के घर तक आरसी और ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस के स्मार्ट कार्ड पहुंचाए जाते हैं।
10 महीने बाद भी लाइसेंस नहीं मिला, लगा रहे चक्कर

ब्रह्मपुरा के रहने वाले संतोष सागर को ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस के लिए सभी आवश्यक कागजी कार्रवाई पूरी करने के 10 माह बाद भी लाइसेंस नहीं मिला। अब वह पिछले एक माह से कार्यालय का चक्कर लगा रहे हैं। डीटीओ ऑफिस में उनके नाम का लाइसेंस डिस्पैच कर दिया गया है। लेकिन उन्हें नहीं मिला है।

सत्यम के पते पर पहुंच गया सत्यनारायण का स्मार्ट कार्ड

बैरिया के रहने वाले सत्यम प्रियदर्शी ने नई बाइक खरीदी थी। डीटीओ ऑफिस से जो स्मार्ट कार्ड उन्हें भेजा गया, उसमें सत्यनारायण साह का कार्ड था। वह कई बार डीटीओ ऑफिस में अपने नाम का कार्ड लेने के लिए दौड़ लगाते रहे। हालांकि सत्यम ने दूसरे के नाम का मिले कार्ड को ऑफिस में जमा करवा दिया।
इधर, पोस्ट ऑफिस से लोगों के पास आधार कार्ड भी समय से नहीं पहुंच रहा

इधर, पोस्ट ऑफिस के कर्मियों की लापरवाही के कारण अधिकांश लोगों के आधार कार्ड की मूल प्रति समय से नहीं पहुंच पाती है। कई लोग बार-बार शिकायत करते हैं, लेकिन कोई कार्रवाई नहीं होती है। पोस्टमैन को जो आधार कार्ड दिया जाता है, वह उनके घर तक पहुंचाने से हिचकते हैं। यही नहीं, संबंधित व्यक्ति के नहीं होने का हवाला देकर उसे वापस कर देते हैं।

आरसी और ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस जिस व्यक्ति के नाम का होता है, उन्हीं के पते पर भेजा जाता है। डिस्पैच करने के समय भूलवश लिफाफे में दूसरे व्यक्ति के नाम का स्मार्ट कार्ड रखा गया होगा। इसकी जांच कराई जाएगी। यदि दूसरे व्यक्ति के नाम का स्मार्ट कार्ड किसी को मिलता है तो वे कार्यालय में आकर जमा करा दें, ताकि संबंधित व्यक्ति को स्मार्ट कार्ड दिया जा सके। -रजनीश लाल, डीटीओ, मुजफ्फरपुर

