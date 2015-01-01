पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठंड की तेज दस्तक:दिन में 1.5 तो रात के तापमान में रिकॉर्ड 4.5 डिग्री की कमी, हल्का कोहरा भी छाया

मुजफ्फरपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • तापमान सामान्य से भी लुढ़का, साथ में उत्तर-पश्चिम से चल रही तेज हवा ने बढ़ाई ठंड

पिछले 24 घंटे में जिले में दिन के साथ ही रात के तापमान में तेजी से कमी आई है। दिन के तापमान में 1.5 डिग्री तो रात के तापमान में 4.5 डिग्री की कमी के साथ रविवार काे अधिकतम और न्यूनतम तापमान सामान्य से काफी नीचे आ गया। आसमान में हल्का काेहरा भी छाने लगा है। साथ में उत्तर-पश्चिम दिशा से तेज हवा भी चल रही है। इस कारण ठंड तेजी से बढ़ गई है।

दूसरी ओर दिन-रात के तापमान में भारी अंतर से लाेग बीमार भी हो रहे हैं। ऐसे में बचाव के लिए पूरी सतर्कता बरतने की जरूरत है। उधर, मौसम विभाग ने अगले तीन दिनों तक तापमान में खास परिवर्तन नहीं होने की संभावना जताई है।

आस्था का महापर्व छठ के गुजरने के साथ ही मौसम ने तेजी से करवट बदली है। पिछले 18 नवंबर से दिन और रात के तापमान में लगातार बदलाव जारी है। लेकिन, पिछले 24 घंटे में मौसम तेजी से बदला है। शनिवार की अपेक्षा रविवार को अधिकतम तापमान 26.4 से घटकर 24.9 डिग्री तथा न्यूनतम 16.4 से घटकर 11.9 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर पहुंच गया।

साथ ही हवा में नमी की मात्रा 40 से 80% के बीच रहने से ठंड का कुछ अधिक ही असर दिख रहा है। अधिकतम तापमान सामान्य से 3.8 डिग्री तथा न्यूनतम तापमान 2.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस कम है। मौसम विभाग ने अगले तीन दिनों तक उत्तर पश्चिमी हवा के जारी रहने के साथ दिन में धूप निकलने तथा मौसम के शुष्क रहने की संभावना जताई है। हालांकि, दिन और रात का तापमान सामान्य से कम होने से ठंड का अधिक अनुभव होगा।

