पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस:बेहतर काम करने वाले 22 बीएलओ सम्मानित

मुजफ्फरपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 15 नए वाेटराें काे मिला ईपिक

राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस पर विधानसभा चुनाव में बेहतर कार्य करने वाले 11 विस क्षेत्र के दाे-दाे बीएलओ (बूथ लेवल अफसर) काे सम्मानित किया गया। कलेक्ट्रेट सभागार में आयाेजित समाराेह में डीएम प्रणव कुमार ने सभी बीएलओ काे प्रशस्ति पत्र दिया। साथ ही नए मतदाताओं काे मतदाता पहचान पत्र दिया।

इन मतदाताओं काे बताया गया कि अब वह अपने माेबाइल एवं मेल पर ई-मतदाता पहचान पत्र भी डाउनलाेड कर सकते हैं।डीएम ने कहा, सभी मतदाता सशक्त, सतर्क, सुरक्षित एवं जागरूक बनें। इस दाैरान नगर आयुक्त विवेक रंजन मैत्रेय, डीडीसी सुनील झा व अपर समाहर्ता राजस्व राजेश कुमार ने कहा, लोकतंत्र को मजबूती देश की जनता के मत से प्राप्त होती है।

आयुक्त कार्यालय में भी मना राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस
इससे पहले प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त कार्यालय में समाराेह में आयुक्त मनीष कुमार ने कहा, मताधिकार हर व्यक्ति का सबसे बड़ा और सशक्त हथियार है। राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस मनाने का मुख्य उद्देश्य लोकतांत्रिक प्रक्रिया में सबकी भागीदारी सुनिश्चित करना है। कार्यक्रम में आरटीओ वरुण कुमार, उप मुख्य निर्वाचन अधिकारी संजय मिश्र, उप निदेशक जनसंपर्क कमल सिंह, प्रमंडलीय निर्वाचन शाखा के कर्मी अनिल कुमार एवं कमल किशोर आदि थे। कार्यक्रम में अधिकारियों-कर्मियों को जागरूक मतदाता बनने की शपथ दिलाई गई।

इन्हें किया गया सम्मानित
गायघाट के बीएलओ राजेश ठाकुर, लालबाबू राय, औराई के माे. मुजफ्फर इमाम, संजीव साहू, मीनापुर के अरुण कुमार, मनाेज कुमार, बाेचहां के राजेश कुमार, कृष्ण कुमार, सकरा के माे. वशीर आलम, इमरानुल हक, कुढ़नी के मनेाज कुमार, मुकेश सिंह, मुजफ्फरपुर की ऊषा कुमारी, पूनम देवी, कांटी के दिनेश बैठा, नवीन पासवान, बरूराज के प्रमाेद कुमार, अजय कुमार, पारू के माे. फारुख, राजीव शेखर कुमार, साहेबगंज के भरत भूषण व राजबल्लभ पासवान काे सम्मानित किया गया।

उधर, पटना में आयाेजित कार्यक्रम में मुजफ्फरपुर के तत्कालीन डीएम डाॅ. चंद्रशेखर सिंह तथा साहेबगंज के ईआरओ सह जिला भू अर्जन अधिकारी माे. उमैर काे सर्वश्रेष्ठ ईआरओ का पुरस्कार दिया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser