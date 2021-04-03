पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आम बजट से निराशा:33 नए रेल प्रोजेक्ट में से 24 ठंडे बस्ते में नई रेल लाइन के लिए बजट में फंड नहीं

मुजफ्फरपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • जिन प्रोजेक्ट के लिए राशि का इंतजाम, उनमें अधिकतर झारखंड से जुड़ीं

पूर्व मध्य रेलवे में पूर्व से स्वीकृत 33 नई रेल परियाेजनाओं में से 24 काे ठंडे वस्ते में डाल दिया गया है। खासकर, उत्तर बिहार की अधिकांश नई रेल लाइन के लिए बजट में काेई प्रावधान नहीं किया गया है। सिर्फ प्राेजेक्ट का अस्तित्व बचा रहे, इसके लिए बजट में महज 1-1 हजार रुपए का प्रावधान किया गया है।

इसमें, हाजीपुर-वैशाली-सुगाैली, छपरा-मुजफ्फरपुर, मुजफ्फरपुर-दरभंगा, माेतिहारी-सीतामढ़ी, सीतामढ़ी-जयनगर-निर्मली, मुजफ्फरपुर-कटरा-औराई-जनकपुर राेड सहित अन्य प्राेजेक्ट के लिए महज 1-1 हजार रुपए का ही प्रावधान किया गया है।

उधर, पूर्व मध्य रेलवे की जिन नई रेल परियाेजनाओं के लिए 596 कराेड़ रुपए का प्रावधान रखा गया है उसमें से अधिकतर प्राजेक्ट झारखंड से जुड़ी हैं। बिहार की 121 किमी नेउरा-दनियावां-बिहारशरीफ-बरबीघा-शेखपुरा नई रेल लाइन के 150 कराेड़ रुपए आवंटित किए गए हैं। नई रेल परियाेजना में काेडरमा-तिलैया, गिरीडीह-काेडरमा, मुंगेर रेल सह सड़क पुल, पटना रेल सह सड़क पुल, काेसी मेगा ब्रिज तथा काेडरमा-रांची नई रेलखंड के लिए बजट में प्रावधान किया गया है।
इन नई रेल लाइन के लिए मिले महज 1-1 हजार रुपए
आरा-सासाराम, मुजफ्फरपुर-सीतामढ़ी, खगड़िया-कुशेश्वरस्थान, राजगीर-हिसुआ-तिलैया, हाजीपुर-वैशाली-सुगाैली, छपरा-मुजफ्फरपुर, दरभंगा-कुशेश्वरस्थान, माेतिहारी-सीतामढ़ी, बिहटा-औरंगाबाद, सीतामढ़ी-जयनगर-निर्मली, मुजफ्फरपुर-कटरा-औराई-जनकपुर राेड, आरा-भभुआ, अररिया-सुपाैल, डेहरी ऑनसाेन-बंजारी, गया-डाल्टेनगंज, गया-बाेधगया-चतरा, नवादा-लक्ष्मीपुर, कुरसेला-बिहारीगंज, मुजफ्फरपुर-दरभंगा, बिक्रमशिला-कटरेछ, वजीरगंज-नटेसर, पारसनाथ-मधुबन-गिरिडीह, धनबाद-चंद्रपुरा तथा झाझा-बटिया नई रेल लाइन के लिए बजट में महज 1-1 हजार रुपए का प्रावधान किया गया है।

मुजफ्फरपुर-वाल्मीकिनगर रेल खंड के दोहरीकरण के लिए बजट में 250 करोड़

आम बजट में मुजफ्फरपुर समेत उत्तर बिहार में चल रही विभिन्न प्रमुख परियाेजनाओं के लिए बजट का प्रावधान नहीं हाेने से लाेगाें काे निराशा हुई है। हालांकि मुजफ्फरपुर से सुगौली होते हुए वाल्मीकिनगर तक रेलखंड के दोहरीकरण के लिए 250 करोड़ रुपए का प्रावधान किया गया है। इस रेलखंड की लंबाई 210 किमी है। जबकि मुजफ्फरपुर से छपरा तक प्रस्तावित 84.65 किमी नई रेल लाइन परियोजना के लिए इस बार फंड का प्रावधान नहीं किया गया है।

वहीं, मुजफ्फरपुर-सीतामढ़ी रेलवे लाइन के विस्तारीकरण और सदातपुर में प्रस्तावित न्यू मुजफ्फरपुर टर्मिनल के लिए महज एक-एक हजार रुपए का प्रावधान किया गया है। दोनों प्रोजेक्ट को ठंडे बस्ते में डाल दिया गया है। इसी प्रकार मुजफ्फरपुर-कटरा-जनकपुर रोड तक 66.55 किमी नई रेल लाइन प्रस्तावित है। इस योजना के लिए भी महज एक हजार रुपए का प्रावधान किया गया है।

जंक्शन पर आरआरआई के लिए मिले 3 कराेड़
जंक्शन पर निर्माणाधीन रूट रिले इंटरलाॅकिंग सिस्टम के लिए तीन कराेड़ का प्रावधान किया गया है। जिससे आरआरआई के शीघ्र शुरू हाेने के आसार बढ़ गए हैं। इसके अलावा हाजीपुर-रामदयालुनगर रेल लाइन के मेंटेनेंस के लिए एक लाख व मुजफ्फरपुर-नरकटियागंज के बीच चाैकीदार वाले गुमटी के उन्नयन के लिए 41 कराेड़ का प्रावधान बजट में किया गया है। साेनपुर मंडल में 21 गुमटियाें के उन्नयन के लिए 20 कराेड़ दिया गया है।
4 आरओबी के लिए एक-एक कराेड़ का प्रावधान
बजट में चार गुमटियाें पर आरओबी निर्माण के लिए एक-एक कराेड़ का प्रावधान किया गया है। इसमें मुजफ्फरपुर-हाजीपुर के बीच गेट संख्या-3सी, रामदयालु नगर-मुजफ्फरपुर के बीच गेट संख्या-4 ए, रामदयालु नगर-तुर्की के बीच गेट संख्या-7सी और मुजफ्फरपुर-नारायणपुर अंनत के बीच गुमटी संख्या-100 स्पेशल शामिल है।
हाजीपुर-सुगाैली के लिए भी आवंटन का प्रावधान नहीं
1 फरवरी काे वितमंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण की ओर से पेश किए गए आम बजट में बहुप्रतीक्षित हाजीपुर-सगाैली नई रेल लाइन निर्माण के लिए भी काेई प्रावधान नहीं किया गया है। इससे इस महत्वाकांक्षी परियाेजना के फिर से लटक जाने की आशंका बढ़ गई है। बजट में ट्रैक नवीनीकरण पर विशेष ध्यान दिया गया है। बजट में इसके लिए आवश्यकतानुसार प्रावधान किया गया है।

