जायजा:कोरोना वैक्सीन रखने के लिए 25 काे मिलेगी तीसरी डब्ल्यूआईसी मशीन

मुजफ्फरपुर30 मिनट पहले
दिल्ली से आई टीम के साथ बैठक करते डीएम।
  • डीएम और सीएस से तैयारी की हर पहलू की केंद्रीय टीम ने ली जानकारी

जिले में कोरोना वैक्सीन रखने और टीके लगाने की तैयारी का शनिवार को केंद्रीय टीम ने जायजा लिया। कलेक्ट्रेट सभागार में डीएम डॉ. चंद्रशेखर सिंह और सिविल सर्जन डॉ. शैलेश प्रसाद सिंह से इस बाबत जानकारी ली। सिविल सर्जन ने टीम को वैक्सीन प्रबंधन और वितरण के हर चरण के बारे में बताया। यहां दो वाक इन कूल (डब्ल्यूआईसी मशीन) होने की जानकारी दी गई। वैक्सीन रखने के लिए तीसरी डब्ल्यूआईसी मशीन 25 दिसंबर तक उपलब्ध होने की बात कही गई।

टीम में केंद्रीय सदस्य सुभद्रा चटर्जी और राज्य के दो कार्यक्रम अधिकारी राम रतन व विभीषण झा मौजूद थे। अब तक की तैयारी के अनुसार जिले में 34.57 लाख वैक्सीन रखी जा सकती है। सदर अस्पताल में बिजली आपूर्ति की अच्छी व्यवस्था है। टीम ने वैक्सीन स्टोरेज व्यवस्था पर संतोष जताया।

बेहतर सुविधा उपलब्ध कराने को सीएचसी, पीएचसी व हेल्थ वेलनेस सेंटर हाेंगे अपग्रेड

मरीजों को बेहतर स्वास्थ्य सुविधा उपलब्ध कराने के लिए जिले के सीएचसी, पीएचसी व हेल्थ वेलनेस सेंटराें काे शीघ्र अपग्रेड किया जाएगा। इसमें भवनों का जीर्णोद्धार, बिजली, मरीजाें काे बैठने के लिए कुर्सी, पीने के लिए शुद्ध पानी आदि सुविधाएं शामिल हैं।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग का दावा है कि प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों में स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं का विस्तार होने से ग्रामीण इलाके के लोगों को सुविधा हाेगी। सीएस डॉ. शैलेश प्रसाद सिंह ने कहा कि स्वास्थ्य विभाग के प्रधान सचिव ने ये सुविधाएं शीघ्र उपलब्ध कराने का निर्देश दिया है। सदर अस्पताल में बायोमेट्रिक मशीन से लगेगी अब हाजिरी : सदर अस्पताल में चिकित्सक, पारा मेडिकल स्टाफ समेत चतुर्थ श्रेणी के कर्मचारी भी अब बायोमेट्रिक मशीन से हाजिरी लगाएंगे। करीब 26 हजार की लागत से आई यह मशीन उपाधीक्षक कक्ष के समीप इंस्टाल की जा रही है।

