पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बिहार चुनाव:बेला स्ट्रॉन्ग रूम में ईवीएम जमा करने के दौरान 3 मतदानकर्मी बेहोश, अफरा-तफरी

मुजफ्फरपुर18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मतदान व सुरक्षाकर्मियाें के बीच इसके लिए होड़ लगी रही। इस दौरान 3 मतदानकर्मी बेहोश हो गए।
  • महिला पॉलीटेक्निक कॉलेज स्ट्रॉन्ग रूम में एक किमी लगी लंबी लाइन, साहेबगंज में पीठासीन अिधकारी की तबीयत बिगड़ी

जिले के 5 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में संपन्न मतदान के बाद शनिवार को ईवीएम जमा कराने के लिए बेला के महिला पॉलीटेक्निक कॉलेज स्थित स्ट्रॉन्ग रूम में एक किलाेमीटर लंबी लाइन लग गई। इस कारण मिठनपुरा से एनएच जानेवाले मेन रोड में 2 घंटे से अधिक जाम लगा रहा। मतदान व सुरक्षाकर्मियाें के बीच इसके लिए होड़ लगी रही। इस दौरान 3 मतदानकर्मी बेहोश हो गए।

इससे देर रात तक अफरा-तफरी का माहौल बना रहा। साहेबगंज से चुनाव करा कर लौटे एक प्रेजाइडिंग अफसर की तबीयत ईवीएम जमा कराने के दौरान अचानक खराब हो गई। वे लाइन में जैसे ही लगे कि उन्हें चक्कर आ गया और वे जमीन पर गिर पड़े। इसके बाद उनके साथियों ने उठाया और तत्काल मेडिकल टीम ने वहां पहुंचकर प्राथमिक इलाज किया। उसके बाद एंबुलेंस से उन्हें अस्पताल भेजा गया।

भीड़ बढ़ते ही चरमराई व्यवस्था

जिले के नक्सल प्रभावित मीनापुर व साहेबगंज विधानसभा क्षेत्राें में शाम 4 बजे ही मतदान संपन्न हो जाने कारण इन दाेनाें क्षेत्राें से 6 बजे से ही मतदान व सुरक्षाकर्मी ईवीएम जमा कराने के लिए स्ट्रांग रूम पहुंच गए। लेकिन, 3 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों कांटी, बरूराज व पारू से 7 बजे के बाद उनका आना शुरू हुआ। वैसे इन्हें किसी प्रकार की असुविधा न हो, इसे लेकर जिला प्रशासन विधानसभा क्षेत्रवार काउंटर बनाए गए थे। फिर भी, कई बार अफरा-तफरी का माहौल उत्पन्न हो गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें