पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दुर्घटना:अलग-अलग हादसों में 4 लोगों की मौत मुआवजे के लिए सड़क जाम कर बवाल

मुजफ्फरपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोई छठ पूजा के लिए खरीदारी करने निकला था तो कोई रिश्तेदार के यहां जा रहा था

जिले में अलग-अलग जगहों पर हुए हादसों में चार लोगों की मौत हो गई। मीनापुर में मुस्तफागंज से मुकसूदपुर जाने वाले मार्ग में अस्तालकपुर गांव के निकट ब्रहंडा कब्रिस्तान के समीप बुधवार की देर रात सड़क हादसे में युवक की मौत हो गई, जबकि दो जख्मी हो गए। मृतक की शिनाख्त कोइली मछुआ टोली निवासी मिथिलेश राय के 23 वर्षीय पुत्र रूपेश कुमार के रूप में हुई।

रूपेश बुधवार को छठ के लिए पूजा सामग्री की खरीदारी करने मुस्तफागंज बाजार पर आया था। वह बाजार से घर लौट रहा था। इसी बीच ब्रहंडा कब्रिस्तान के निकट विपरीत दिशा से आ रही गाड़ी ने बाइक में ठाेकर मार दी। ठोकर लगने के बाद रूपेश को स्थानीय लोगों ने एसकेएमसीएच में भर्ती कराया, जहां इलाज के दौरान उसकी मौत हो गई।

थानाध्यक्ष अविनाश चंद्रा ने बताया कि बाइक को सुरक्षा के दृष्टिकोण थाना पर रखा गया है। अभी तक किसी पक्ष द्वारा कोई लिखित आवेदन नहीं दिया गया है। रूपेश की 2018 में शादी हुई थी। रूपेश का शव घर पहुंचते ही दरवाजे पर ग्रामीणों की भीड़ जमा हो गई। पत्नी माधुरी देवी सहित माता-पिता का रोते-रोते हाल बेहाल है। छठ का उत्साह मातम में बदल गया।

हथौड़ी में ससुराल जा रहे युवक काे बस ने कुचला, छोटा भाई जख्मी
कफेन पंचायत के 46 वर्षीय संजीव कुमार अपने भाई कन्हाई सिंह के साथ अपने घर से अपने ससुराल कांटी जा रहे थे, रास्ते में फोरलेन पर बस वाले ने संजीव कुमार को कुचल दिया, जिससे उसकी मौत घटना स्थल पर ही हो गई, साथ में उनका छोटा भाई घायल हो गया। घायल कन्हाई सिंह ने बताया कि अपने बड़े भाई के साथ छठ पर्व में उनके ससुराल जा रहे थे, रास्ते में उनके बड़े भाई संजीव कुमार फोरलेन के किनारे अपनी मोटरसाइकिल से उतरकर मोबाइल से बात करने लगे, तभी पीछे से दरभंगा के तरफ से आ रही बस ने दोनों को कुचल दिया।

एनएच 77 पर फिर तेज रफ्तार का कहर, 24 घंटे में दूसरी मौत
एनएच 77 पर फिर तेज रफ्तार ने कहर बरपाया। 24 घंटे के अंदर सड़क हादसे में दूसरी मौत हुई है। गुरुवार की दोपहर औराई के भरथुआ गांव निवासी 30 वर्षीय संतोष मांझी बाइक से रून्नीसैदपुर छठ की खरीदारी करने गया था। इतने में ही एक बैंक के निकट विपरीत दिशा से आ रहे वाहन की ठोकर से बुरी तरह घायल हो गए।

पुलिस व स्थानीय लोगों ने सैदपुर पीएचसी में भर्ती कराया, जहां उसकी मौत हो गई। इधर, शव पोस्टमार्टम के बाद देर शाम गांव लाया गया। इस क्रम में कटौझा में एनएच 77 पर आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने कई राहगीरों से नोकझोंक की और थोड़ी देर के लिए सड़क जाम लगाया, लेकिन प्रखंड प्रशासन के अधिकारियों के आश्वासन के बाद तुरंत सड़क जाम हटा लिया गया।

दिघरा में एनएच-28 पर वाहन की चपेट में आ गया बाइक सवार युवक

दिघरा पुल के समीप गुरुवार की सुबह अज्ञात वाहन की ठोकर से बाइक सवार खबड़ा निवासी राजन कुमार घायल हो गया। इलाज के दाैरान कच्ची-पक्की स्थित एक निजी अस्पताल में उसकी मौत हो गई। वह निजी कंपनी में कार्यरत था। परिवार में छठ की तैयारी चल रही थी। दुर्घटना में मौत की खबर मिलते ही परिवार में मातम छा गया।

पत्नी सहित अन्य लोगों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है। राजन मुशहरी के छपरामेघ गांव स्थित ससुराल से लौट रहा था। दिघरा में सामने से आ रही अज्ञात गाड़ी ने उसकी बाइक में ठाेकर मार दी। बाइक के परखच्चे उड़ गए। घटना से आक्रोशित लोगों ने कुछ दिघरा में एनएच-28 काे कुछ देर के लिए जाम कर दिया। स्थानीय सरपंच चंदन कुमार ने सदर पुलिस को दुर्घटना की जानकारी दी। इसके बाद लोगों को समझा कर जाम समाप्त कराया। सरपंच की मदद से घायल को ऑटो से कच्ची-पक्की स्थित एक निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। मृतक के पिता रामप्रवेश राम ने पुलिस को बताया कि राजन ससुराल से लौट रहा था।

उसने हाल में ही नई बाइक खरीदी थी। खबड़ा पंचायत की मुखिया अनुराधा कुमारी की पहल पर मृतक के परिजनों को चार लाख रुपए की सहायता राशि मुशहरी सीओ ने दिया। प्रभारी थानेदार राजेश कुमार राकेश ने बताया कि ठोकर मार कर भागने वाली गाड़ी को चिह्नित करने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपरिवार का दावा- उसकी बेटी को जलाया गया, आरोपियों के घर वाले बोले- लड़की ने खुद ही आग लगा ली - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें