शत-प्रतिशत टीकाकरण में जुटा प्रशासन:जिले में पहले चरण में 49% टीकाकरण, दूसरे की तैयारी शुरू

मुजफ्फरपुरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • आईसीडीएस कर्मियों के टीका न लेने पर डीएम ने जताई नाराजगी

जिले में गुरुवार को 2690 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों ने कोरोना वैक्सीन ली। 21 अस्पतालों के 29 केंद्रों पर लक्ष्य के 5507 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों में 49 फीसदी ने टीके लगवाए। सर्वाधिक सदर अस्पताल, उसके बाद एसकेएमसीएच व औराई में हुआ। उधर, टीकाकरण में आईसीडीएस की ओर से आंगनबाड़ी सेविका-सहायिका के शामिल न होने पर डीएम प्रणव कुमार ने स्वास्थ्य विभाग व आईसीडीएस के डीपीओ के साथ बैठक की।

अधिक से अधिक टीकाकरण का निर्देश दिया। डीपीओ ललिता कुमारी काे हर हाल में शत प्रतिशत टीकाकरण के लिए पोर्टल पर अपलोड कर्मियों काे टीका केंद्र पर भेजने काे कहा। टीका नहीं लेने वालों पर कार्रवाई की चेतावनी दी।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अनुसार पहले चरण में 21 हजार 329 निबंधन हुआ था। अब तक इनमें से 11 हजार 937 टीकाकरण हुअा। बुधवार तक सदर हॉस्पिटल में 95% टीकाकरण हुआ था। मुराैल में निबंधित का 74%, बंदरा में 75%, पारू में महज 41 %, सरैया में 42% टीके पड़े।
3704 सैपल की जांच, मात्र 1 पॉजिटिव
गुरुवार को जिले में 3704 संदिग्धों के सैंपल की जांच की गई। उनमें मात्र 1 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले। इसके साथ ही जिले में अब तक पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या 11490 हो गई है।

सेकंड फेज का टीकाकरण कल से
प्रभारी सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. विनय कुमार शर्मा ने कहा कि दूसरे फेज का टीकाकरण 6 से शुरू करना है। इसकी तैयारी चल रही है। दूसरे चरण में राजस्व, ग्रामीण विकास, पंचायती राज विभाग और कलेक्ट्रेट के कर्मियों-पदाधिकारिकारियाें को टीका लगना है।

