प्रशासन:बिशुनपुर चुल्हाई में 6 घंटे 32 मिनट मतदान के बहिष्कार से अधिकारियों की उड़ी नींद

मुजफ्फरपुर/मोतीपुर17 मिनट पहले
रोड नहीं तो वोट नहीं... की मांग को लेकर मतदान का बहिष्कार कर नारेबाजी करते ग्रामीण।
  • रोड नहीं तो वोट नहीं... की जिद पर अड़े थे लाेग, डीएम के अाश्वासन के बाद 3:32 बजे शुरू हुआ मतदान, देर रात तक चला

बहुत हो चुके वादे, हम सबके मजबूत इरादे... बरूराज विधानसभा क्षेत्र के मोरसंडी पंचायत स्थित बिशुनपुर चुल्हाई गांव में लगे बोर्ड को प्रशासन ने पहले हल्के में लिया। राजनेताओं के आश्वासन से तंग व अधिकारियों की उदासीनता से नाराज गांव के लोग मंगलवार दोपहर तक जब मतदान के लिए आगे नहीं आए ताे प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों की नींद उड़ गई।

दोपहर बाद डीएम-एसएसपी का काफिला कोदरिया घाट उतर कर गांव पहुंचने के लिए बांध पर चढ़ा। काफिला हिचकोले खाते बूथ तक पहुंचा। यही एकमात्र बांध का रस्ता है, जिससे यहां के लोग बाढ़-बारिश में भी प्रसव या इमरजेंसी की स्थिति में गांव से मरीज काे लेकर शहर जाते हैं। रोड नहीं तो वोट नहीं, की डिमांड पर अड़े मतदाताओं से डीएम डॉ. चंद्रशेखर सिंह ने कहा, आचार संहिता समाप्त होने के 3 दिनों के अंदर सिंचाई विभाग से रोड बनाने के लिए एनओसी लिया जाएगा। फिर एक सप्ताह के अंदर बांध पर रोड बनाने का काम शुरू होगा, तब जाकर 90 फीसदी मछुआरों की आबादी वाली बस्ती में 3:32 बजे मतदान शुरू हुआ।

अधिकारियों को डीएम ने हिदायत दी कि वह गांव के अंतिम मतदाता तक की वाेटिंग कराएंं। इसके बाद आनन-फानन में जनरेटर मंगाया गया। देर रात तक पोलिंग हुई। ग्रामीण मोतीलाल सहनी ने कहा, हमारे पास दूसरा विकल्प नहीं था। आज के समय में भी गांव के लोग बांध के रास्ते किस तरह घर पहुंचते हैं, इसे शब्दों में बयां नहीं किया जा सकता।

सोना देवी ने बताया, डीएम साहब को हमने पूरी स्थिति बताई है। संतलाल सहनी ने कहा, जमाना कहां से कहां चला गया। हम लोगों को चलने के लिए ठीक से रास्ता भी नहीं है। यहां बिजली भी पहुंची तो मीनापुर प्रखंड से। पंचायत सरकार हो या विधायक हम लोगों के गांव की चौखट आते-आते विकास दम तोड़ देता है।

कांटी विस के बूथ पर महिला सिपाही से बदसलूकी, डीएम व एसएसपी पहुंचे

कांटी विधान सभा अंतर्गत मधुबन गांव के बूथ संख्या 58 पर एक प्रत्याशी के समर्थकों ने महिला सिपाही के साथ बदसलूकी की। सूचना पर पहुंचे एसएसपी जयंत कांत एवं डीएम डाॅ. चंद्रशेखर सिंह ने पहुंच कर मामले को शांत कराया। पूरे प्रकरण पर डीएम ने बताया कि सूचना मिली कि एक प्रत्याशी की पत्नी द्वारा बूथ पर अनाधिकृत प्रवेश कर वोटरों को दिग्भ्रमित किया जा रहा है।

बूथ पर तैनान जवानाें ने राेकने का प्रयास किया, जिस पर उनके समर्थकाें ने बूथ पर हंगामा करना शुरू कर दिया। इस दौरान उम्मीदवार के समर्थकों ने महिला सिपाही के साथ बदसलूकी भी की। एसएसपी की मदद से पूरे मामले को शांत करा दिया गया। इधर, एसएसपी जयंत कांत ने बताया कि महिला सिपाही के साथ बदसलूकी करने वाले असामाजिक तत्वों पर कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी और बूथ पर हंगामा करने वालों के खिलाफ जल्द प्राथमिकी दर्ज होगी।

बूथ पर वोट कर मनाया लोकतंत्र के पर्व का जश्न

दूसरे चरण के चुनाव में युवाओं की सक्रिय भागीदारी काफी उत्साहवर्धक रही। उन्होंने खुद को सोशल मीडिया के आरोप-प्रत्यारोप के मंचों तक ही खुद को सीमित नहीं रखा बल्कि बूथ तक पहुंचकर मतदान किया और लोकतंत्र के पर्व का जश्न मनाया। बूथ पर मतदान के बाद अंगुली में लगी स्याही की तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर अपलोड की गई। इसमें युवाओं ने अपने साथियों से भी वोट करने की अपील की।

