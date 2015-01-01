पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

व्यवस्था:मोतीझील पुल पर अवैध पार्किंग रोकने को 8 जवानों की तैनाती, शाम में ट्रैफिक पर दबाव बढ़ा

मुजफ्फरपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मोतीझील पुल पर अवैध पार्किंग रोकने को तैनात पुलिसकर्मी।
  • मतगणना की वजह से दिन में राहत, ट्रैफिक नियंत्रण को लेकर 40-45 जवानों की लगी ड्यूटी

मोतीझील फ्लाईओवर पर वाहनों की अवैध पार्किंग रोकने के लिए मंगलवार को फ्लाईओवर के दोनों तरफ 8 जवानों की तैनाती की गई है। ट्रैफिक डीएसपी खुद मोतीझील फ्लाईओवर पर जमे रहे। शहर में ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था दुरुस्त करने के लिए विभिन्न स्थानों पर 40 जवानों की तैनाती की गई है। हालांकि, मंगलवार को विधानसभा चुनाव की मतगणना होने की वजह से दिनभर लोगों के टीवी से चिपके रहने से ट्रैफिक को राहत रही।

लेकिन, शाम ढलते ही ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था फिर से अस्त-व्यस्त हो गई। मोतीझील से कल्याणी तक ट्रैफिक का दबाव बना रहा। मोतीझील फ्लाईओवर जाम नहीं रहने से स्टेशन रोड से कल्याणी की ओर जाने वाले लोगों को राहत रही। अघोरिया बाजार चौक पर ट्रैफिक शाम में जाकर अस्त-व्यस्त हो गया। सूतापट्टी इलाके में भी ट्रैफिक का दबाव बना रहा। दीपावली की खरीदारी को लेकर उमड़ रही भीड़ के कारण ट्रैफिक का सबसे ज्यादा दबाव मोतीझील, कल्याणी, हरिसभा, सरैयागंज टावर, सूतापट्टी इलाके में रहा।

मतगणना की वजह से दिनभर ट्रैफिक पुलिस को भी मंगलवार को राहत मिली। लेकिन, शाम होते ही लोग बाजार की ओर निकल पड़े, जिससे ट्रैफिक पर दबाव पड़ना शुरू हो गया। ट्रैफिक डीएसपी रविंद्र कुमार सिंह का कहना है कि सबसे पहले मोतीझील फ्लाईओवर को जाम मुक्त रखने की व्यवस्था दुरुस्त की गई है।

मोतीझील फ्लाईओवर सोमवार को पूरी तरह से जाम हो गया था। सरैयागंज टावर, नवयुवक समिति ट्रस्ट, मोतीझील, कल्याणी समेत शहर के सभी प्रमुख स्थानों पर 40-45 जवानों की तैनाती की गई है। कल तक इनकी संख्या में और बढ़ोतरी की जाएगी। दीपावली को लेकर ट्रैफिक प्लान भी तैयार किया जा रहा है।
खाली रहा बीबी कॉलेजिएट मैदान
जिला प्रशासन की ओर से शहर में ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था दुरुस्त करने के लिए बीवी कॉलेजिएट मैदान को वाहन पार्किंग के लिए खाली रखा गया। लेकिन मंगलवार को वाहन पार्किंग करने बहुत कम लोग पहुंचे। जिसकी वजह से बीबी कॉलेजिएट खाली रहा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंस्टेशन पर संतरे बेचे, गाड़ी धोई, ऑर्केस्ट्रा में की-बोर्ड बजाया, फिर खड़ी की 400 करोड़ की कंपनी - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें