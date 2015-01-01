पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिला प्रशासन का दावा फेल:एक शौचालय, 32 मतदान कर्मी, कैसे करेंगे शौच, फर्श पर बैठकर मतदान कर्मियों ने बिताई रात तो कुछ कुर्सी पर ही बैठे रह गए

मुजफ्फरपुर5 घंटे पहले
रामवि लक्ष्मी चौक पर फर्श पर बैठकर रात गुजारते मतदान कर्मी।
  • राजकीय मध्य विद्यालय लक्ष्मी चौक में हैं चार बूथ, मूलभूत सुविधाएं भी नदारद

आज हाेने वाले मतदान काे लेकर शुक्रवार को ही मतदान कर्मी अपने निर्धारित केंद्राें पर पहुंच गए। जिला प्रशासन की ओर से सभी केंद्राें पर मूलभूत सुविधाएं उपलब्ध कराने का दावा भी किया जाता रहा, लेकिन हकीकत कुछ और बयां कर रही है। शुक्रवार रात 10 बजे दैनिक भास्कर की टीम ने जब मतदान केंद्राें का जायजा लिया तो वहां प्रशासन के दावे पूरी तरह फेल दिखे।

इन मतदान केंद्रों पर कोई सुविधा नहीं दिखी। लक्ष्मी चौक और बैरिया गोलंबर के बीच राजकीय मध्य विद्यालय लक्ष्मी चौक में 4 बूथ हैं। 13, 13-ए, 14 और 14-ए। सभी बूथों पर करीब 3000 मतदाता मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे। शुक्रवार रात को यहां पहुंचे मतदान कर्मियों ने किसी तरह अपनी रात बिताई। कुछ मतदान कर्मियाें फर्श पर चादर बिछाकर रात गुजारी ताे कुछ कुर्सी पर ही बैठकर।

सबसे बड़ी समस्या इस बूथ पर मात्र एक शौचालय है। जिसमें 16 मतदान कर्मी और 16 सुरक्षाकर्मियों को शौच और नित्य क्रिया करनी है। मतदान कर्मियों कहा, 32 व्यक्ति एक शौचालय में कैसे नित्य क्रिया करेंगे। इसमें काफी समय लग जाएगा। बूथ-14 के पीठासीन अधिकारी शमीम अहमद और 14-ए के पीठासीन अधिकारी विनोद कुमार ने बताया, दोनों बूथ पर कोई मूलभूत व्यवस्था नहीं है।

कुर्सी पर बैठकर रात बिताएंगे। एक शेड है, वह भी चारों ओर से खुला है। ठंड के दिन में रात भगवान भरोसे कटेगी। इधर, बूथ संख्या-13 और 13-ए के पीठासीन अधिकारी समेत अन्य मतदान कर्मी भी फर्श पर बैठकर रात बिताते नजर आए। पीठासीन अधिकारी विजय कुमार ने कहा, अब तक करीब 15 चुनाव करा चुके हैं, लेकिन इतनी अव्यवस्था कभी देखने को नहीं मिली।

एक स्थान पर 4 बूथ होने से लाइन कैसे लगेगी और लोग कैसे मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे। यह काफी परेशानी भरा है। इन मतदान कर्मियों ने कहा, शहर से ज्यादा अच्छी व्यवस्था गांवाें में रहती है, जहां गांव के लोग मतदान कर्मियों की मदद भी कर देते हैं।

औराई के बूथाें पर मतदान कर्मी फर्श पर ही सो गए, सांप-बिच्छू का सताता रहा भय

औराई के अधिकांश मतदान केंद्रों पर मतदान कर्मियों के रहने की समुचित व्यवस्था नहीं की गई थी। परियोजना बांध के अंदर जीर्ण-शीर्ण बाड़ा बुजुर्ग विद्यालय में 2 मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। टूटे हुए विद्यालय भवन से मतदानकर्मी सहमे थे। अगल-बगल घनी आबादी नहीं होने, जंगली जानवरों व सांप-बिच्छू का डर सता रहा था।

मधुबन प्रताप का चलंत बूथ इस बार परियोजना बांध के अंदर बनाए गए हैं। टेंट में ठंड भरी रात मतदान कर्मी गुजार रहे थे। इसी प्रकार एनएच 77 से सटे उत्क्रमित मध्य विद्यालय बेदौल मतदान केंद्र पर भी मतदान कर्मियाें काे सोने के लिए महज एक दरी की व्यवस्था की गई थी। वह भी स्थानीय एक व्यक्ति ने दी थी। इसी प्रकार कई बूथों पर इस तरह के दृश्य थे।

मतदान कर्मी प्रखंड में बैठे अधिकारियाें से गुहार लगाते रहे, लेकिन कोई मदद नहीं मिली। कई कर्मियाें ने रात का भोजन घर से लाने की बात बताई, जबकि शनिवार की सुबह मतदान 6 बजे ही आरंभ हो जाएगा। चाय व बिस्किट से ही काम चलाने की बात कही।

