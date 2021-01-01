पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोरों का आतंक:डिमांड के अनुसार बाइक चाेरी के लिए मैसेज करता था मास्टरमाइंड

मुजफ्फरपुर12 मिनट पहले
गैरेज संचालकाें से पार्ट्स की डिमांड के अनुसार उसी माॅडल की बाइक चाेरी के लिए अपने गुर्गाें काे वाॅट्सएप पर रैकेट का मास्टरमाइंड कबाड़ व्यवसायी गाैतम साह निर्देश देता था। फिर अलग-अलग जगहाें से एक साथ कई बाइक चाेरी कर गाैतम के महाराजी पाेखर स्थित कबाड़खाने में चाेर गिराेह पहुंचा देता था। एक बाइक चाेरी करने वाले काे 5 हजार रुपए दिए जाते थे।

इस तरह बीते तीन माह के अंदर 24 से अधिक चाेरी की बाइक काटकर पार्ट्स के रूप में बेचने का खुलासा मिठनपुरा में गिरफ्तार किए गए चाेर गिराेह के शातिराें ने स्वीकार किया है। पूछताछ के बाद साेमवार काे सभी काे मिठनपुरा थानेदार भागीरथ प्रसाद ने जेल भेजा।

थानेदार ने बताया, बाइक चाेरी मामले में चकबासू निवासी माे. आफताब उर्फ टुटू, साहेबगंज निवासी कुमार मंगलम, चकबासू निवासी माे. आबिद और महाराजी पाेखर निवासी गाैतम साह काे गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा गया। चाेरी की दाे बाइक भी जब्त की गई हैं। गाैतम के यहां शहर के अलग-अलग माेटर गैरेज संचालक पार्ट्स का ऑर्डर करते थे।

फिर गाैतम उसी माॅडल की बाइक चाेरी के लिए चकबासू के माे. आफताब व महाराजी पाेखर के माे. राशिद काे मैसेज करता था। ये दाेनाें गिराेह से जुड़े गुर्गाें काे मैसेज भेजकर बाइक चाेरी कराता था। आबिद के पास चाेरी की बाइक व पार्ट्स बेचने की जिम्मेदारी थी। थानेदार ने बताया, 22 जनवरी काे वीसी लेन से लाल रंग की बाइक चाेरी हुई थी।

जिसे बेला बड़ चाैक पर बेचने के लिए आफताब, आबिद और गाैतम साह जा रहे थे। जहां गैरेज में बाइक काटी जाती। तीनाें बेला राेड से चाेरी की उक्त पैशन प्राे बाइक से गुजरे तभी बाइक मालिक की नजर उन पर पड़ी। बेला राेड में ही एएसआई अजमतुल्लाह खान गश्त पर थे। उन्हाेंने खदेड़कर तीनाें काे दबाेच लिया।

