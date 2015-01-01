पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अड़े लाेग, पर सख्ती देख हटे:बीबीगंज में हाईवे पर अतिक्रमण के खिलाफ प्रशासन की सख्ती बढ़ी, 5 ट्रकों व 1 बस का रजिस्ट्रेशन ब्लॉक

मुजफ्फरपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अखाड़ाघाट रोड में पक्का निर्माण को बुलडोजर से तोड़वाती नगर निगम की टीम।
  • पहली बार आम और खास का अंतर नहीं दिखा अभियान में, हर तरफ चला बुलडोजर
  • सरैयागंज टावर से अखाड़ाघाट पुल तक भी चला अभियान, तोड़े गए अवैध निर्माण

शहर से लेकर एनएच तक अतिक्रमण हटाने के लिए प्रशासन की सख्ती जारी है। जिला प्रशासन व परिवहन विभाग की टीम ने शनिवार को भगवानपुर गोलंबर से चांदनी चौक तक अतिक्रमण कर बनाई गईं चहारदीवारियाें समेत कई अन्य स्थाई निर्माण काे भी बुलडोजर से ध्वस्त करा दिया। बीबीगंज में जय माता दी बस स्टैंड की सीढ़ी तोड़वा दी गई।

एक निजी स्कूल के संचालक को मेन गेट तोड़ने के लिए व कई अन्य काे भी 3 दिनाें की मोहलत दी गई है। उधर, नगर निगम की टीम ने सरैयागंज टावर चाैराहे से अखाड़ाघाट पुल तक सड़क की सभी दुकानों पर बुलडोजर चलवाया। कृष्णा टॉकीज के समीप निगमकर्मियों से नोकझोंक भी हुई। लेकिन, इस बार ज्यादा सख्ती देख विराेध करनेवाले स्वयं हट गए।
कब्जाई जमीन का 5 साल का लगेगा किराया

टीम ने भगवानपुर गोलंबर से चांदनी चौक तक सर्विस लेन के दक्षिणी हिस्से को खाली कराया। बड़े टाइल्स कारोबारी व बालू-सीमेंट विक्रेता को एसडीओ पूर्वी डॉ. कुंदन कुमार ने साफतौर पर कहा कि जितनी जमीन का अतिक्रमण कर कारोबार करते रहे, उसका सरकारी रेट से 5 साल का किराया वसूला जाएगा। 5 कारोबारी चिह्नित किए गए। उधर, सर्विस लेन पर कब्जा जमाए 5 ट्रक और एक बस के रजिस्ट्रेशन को जिला परिवहन अधिकारी ने ब्लॉक कर दिया जिनके संचालक से हेवी जुर्माना लिया जाएगा।

अखाड़ाघाट रोड में ऑन स्पाॅट 5 हजार जुर्माना

विरोध-नोकझोंक के बीच चले अभियान में पहली बार अखाड़ाघाट पुल के पहले रोड पर चल रहीं मांस-मछली की दुकानें तोड़ी गईं। सब्जियों के स्टॉल टूटे। हालांकि, टीम के लौटते सब्जी दुकानें सजने लगीं और कई जगह ठेला लग गया।

अपर नगर आयुक्त विशाल आनंद के नेतृत्व में सिटी मैनेजर ओमप्रकाश व निगमकर्मियाें की टीम ने सड़क पर रखी बालू-गिट्टी काे जब्त करने के साथ-साथ दुकानदार पर 5 हजार का जुर्माना भी ठोंका। कृष्णा टॉकीज से अखाड़ाघाट पुल तक सर्वाधिक तोड़फोड़ हुई।

अतिक्रमण के खिलाफ ये सब कार्रवाई पहली बार

  • नोटिस भेज पांच वर्षों का वसूला जाएगा किराया, पांच और अतिक्रमणकारी चिह्नित
  • सरकारी दर से की जाएगी किराए की राशि की वसूली
  • एनएच पर कराए गए पक्का निर्माण काे भी किया जा रहा है ध्वस्त
  • सर्विस लेन पर कब्जा जमाए वाहनाें का रजिस्ट्रेशन किया जा रहा है ब्लाॅक
  • रजिस्ट्रेशन ब्लाॅक वाहनाें का टैक्स जुर्माना देने के बाद हाेगा जमा
  • अखाड़ाघाट पुल के पास बनीं मांस-मछली बिक्री की दुकानें टूटीं
  • सड़क पर रखी बालू-गिट्टी भी हाे रही जब्त, किया जा रहा जुर्माना।
