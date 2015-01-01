पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आमसभा:भाैतिक रूप से सभी काेर्ट चालू करने काे अधिवक्ता एकजुट, 24 काे बार एसो. की आमसभा इसी मुद्दे पर होगी

मुजफ्फरपुर4 घंटे पहले
मुजफ्फरपुर व्यवहार न्यायालय के सभी काेर्ट काे भौतिक रूप से शुरू करने के लिए बार एसोसिएशन के अधिकांश वकील एकजुट हाे गए हैं। इसी मुद्दे पर बार एसोसिएशन की आमसभा बुलाने का निर्णय लिया गया है। 24 नवंबर काे बैठक हाेगी। बार एसोसिएशन के महासचिव अधिवक्ता प्रवीण कुमार ने बताया कि लगातार लंबे समय से काेर्ट के बंद रहने या वर्चुअल माेड में चलने के कारण 80 प्रतिशत व‍कीलों की आर्थिक स्थिति दयनीय हाे गई है।

दर्जनों व‍कीलों के सामने भुखमरी की नौबत आ गई है। इसलिए भौतिक रूप से काेर्ट काे चालू करने व हर तरह का कार्य प्रारंभ करने के लिए अधिवक्ता एकजुट हैं। इसके लिए आमसभा से निर्णय लेकर बार काउंसिल और हाईकोर्ट काे अवगत कराया जाएगा। इधर, एडवोकेट एसोसिएशन भी पूर्व की तरह काेर्ट में हर तरह के कार्य भौतिक रूप से शुरू करने के लिए एकजुट है।
13 काे हाेगी पुराने अलमीरा और उपस्करों की नीलामी
इध, बार एसोसिएशन के महासचिव अधिवक्ता प्रवीण कुमार ने बताया कि 13 नवंबर काे वकालतखाना के पुराने अलमीरा और कुर्सी आदि उपस्करों की नीलामी की जाएगी। काेई भी इच्छुक व्यक्ति इसमें शामिल हाे सकते हैं।

