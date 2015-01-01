पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर लाइव:प्रत्येक राउंड के बाद अंदर से आ रही सूचनाओं पर बाहर के पंडालों में बदलते रहे समर्थकों के चेहरे

मुजफ्फरपुर4 घंटे पहले
साहेबगंज से जीते वीआईपी उम्मीदवार राजू सिंह।
  • बढ़त की घोषणा होते ही प्रत्याशियों के समर्थक करने लगते जीत के दावे

पाेस्टल बैलेट की गिनती के बाद ईवीएम के खुलते ही प्रत्येक राउंड में मतगणना केंद्र के बाहर बैठे प्रत्याशियों के समर्थकों के चेहरे के रंग बदलते व उड़ते रहे। खासकर कांटी, गायघाट, कुढ़नी व पारू विधानसभा क्षेत्र के समर्थकों के चेहरे की खुशी व मायूसी पल-पल बदलती रही। कांटी विधानसभा क्षेत्र से राजद प्रत्याशी इसराइल मंसूरी के आगे चलने के बाद निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी अजीत कुमार आगे चलने लगे।

इसके बाद फिर से राजद प्रत्याशी के आगे बढ़ने से उनके खेमे में उत्साह दिखने लगा। इसी प्रकार गायघाट विधानसभा क्षेत्र से जदयू प्रत्याशी महेश्वर प्रसाद यादव के आगे दिखते हुए उनके खेमे में चहलकदमी बढ़ गई, लेकिन अंतिम समय में राजद प्रत्याशी निरंजन राय के आगे बढ़ते ही उनके समर्थक फूल-मालाओं की खरीदारी करने लगे।

कुढ़नी विधानसभा क्षेत्र से भाजपा के प्रत्याशी के आगे हाेने के बाद तुरंत राजद प्रत्याशी अनिल सहनी आगे निकल गए। पारू विधानसभा क्षेत्र से अशाेक सिंह लगातार आगे निकलते रहे। इस बीच एक समाचार चैनल में निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी काे आगे दिखाते ही उनके खेमे में खामोशी छा गई, लेकिन अशाेक के आगे हाेने की घोषणा के साथ ही उनके समर्थक जयकारा लगाने लगे।

हालांकि, अंत तक पारू से भाजपा के प्रत्याशी अशाेक सिंह मीडिया सेंटर के सामने कुर्सी लगाकर अकेले ही बैठे रहे। अंतिम राउंड में विजयी हाेने की सूचना के बाद कांटी के राजद प्रत्याशी इसराइल मंसूरी व गायघाट के प्रत्याशी निरंजन राय के समर्थकोंं का उत्साह चरम पर रहा।

