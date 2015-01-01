पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राष्ट्रीय मानवाधिकार व महिला आयोग से शिकायत:निकाह के बाद ससुराल से भागी युवती ने प्रेमी के साथ की कोर्ट मैरिज, पुलिस से मांगी सुरक्षा

मुजफ्फरपुर10 मिनट पहले
निकाह के बाद ससुराल से भागी युवती ने प्रेमी के साथ कोर्ट मैरिज कर मुजफ्फरपुर के ब्रह्मपुरा में शरण ली है। सिवान के रहने वाले प्रेमी युगल ने शुक्रवार को ब्रह्मपुरा थाना पहुंचकर पुलिस से सुरक्षा मांगी। प्रेमी युगल ने राष्ट्रीय मानवाधिकार व महिला आयोग से भी शिकायत की है।

दोनों ने 25 नवंबर को मुजफ्फरपुर स्थित मजिस्ट्रेट के समक्ष शादी करने का दावा किया है। उसने सीवान डीएम, एसएसपी व डीएसपी को भी आवेदन दिया है। युवती ने पुलिस को बताया कि वह पड़ोस के युवक से प्रेम करती है। 19 अक्टूबर को उसका जबरन निकाह सीवान कराया गया था।

उसने प्रेम संबंध की जानकारी पति को दी। इस पर पति व ससुराल वाले प्रताड़ित करने लगे। आखिरकार 9 नवंबर को ससुराल से भाग कर मायके आई। मायके वाले भी ससुराल जाने के लिए दबाव बनाने लगे। पिता घर में रखने के लिए तैयार नहीं हुए।

युवती ने बताया, वह प्रेमी के साथ मुजफ्फरपुर में लॉज में रह रही है। यहीं कोर्ट मैरिज की। पिता व पति से जान पर खतरा है। ब्रह्मपुरा पुलिस का कहना है, मामला सीवान का है।

