नवरूणा कांड:छह साल जांच करने के बाद सीबीआई ने कहा- नहीं मिला कोई सबूत, अदालत में सौंपी क्लोजर रिपोर्ट

मुजफ्फरपुर34 मिनट पहले
  • सीबीआई ने यह माना- नवरूणा की अपहरण के बाद हत्या की गई थी

मुजफ्फरपुर के बहुचर्चित नवरूणा कांड में सीबीआई ने 6 साल तक जांच के बाद कोर्ट में फाइनल रिपाेर्ट जमा कर दी है। इसमें सीबीआई ने कहा है नवरूणा का अपहरण और उसकी हत्या की घटना सत्य है। लेकिन, इसमें आरोपियों के विरुद्ध कोई ठोस साक्ष्य, सबूत या सूत्र नहीं मिला है। मामले में 10 लोगों को जेल भेजा था। लेकिन, उनके विरुद्ध भी किसी तरह का कोई साक्ष्य नहीं मिलने की बात फाइनल रिपाेर्ट में कही है। इस कांड में सीबीआई ने फाइनल रिपाेर्ट जमा करने के साथ क्लोजर रिपोर्ट भी लगा दी है।

40 पन्ने के फाइनल रिपोर्ट में सीबीआई ने 86 बिंदुओं पर जांच की है और 60 से अधिक लोगों की गवाही और 7 संदिग्धों का ब्रेन मैपिंग, पॉलीग्राफी और नार्को टेस्ट कराने का जिक्र किया है। किसी में कोई साक्ष्य नहीं मिल पाया। सीबीआई ने कहा है, 10 लाख रुपए तक इनाम घोषित करने के बावजूद भी कोई व्यक्ति किसी तरह का कोई साक्ष्य या जानकारी देने के लिए सामने नहीं आया। सीबीआई के फाइनल रिपाेर्ट पर 4 दिसंबर को न्यायालय में सुनवाई होगी।

सीबीआई की ओर से फाइनल रिपाेर्ट जमा कर दिए जाने के बाद मामले में जेल भेजे गए 10 आरोपियों को बड़ी राहत मिली है। सितंबर महीने में सीबीआई ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में अर्जी दाखिल कर दो महीने का अंतिम समय लिया था। जिसमें सीबीआई ने कहा था कि छानबीन पूरी हो चुकी है। अब तक के तमाम सबूत और साक्ष्यों की समीक्षा करने के बाद ही कोर्ट में फाइनल रिपाेर्ट जमा की जाएगी।

नाले से बरामद कंकाल व हड्डियां नवरूणा की ही थी

फाइनल रिपोर्ट में सीबीआई ने कहा है कि चक्रवर्ती लेन के नाले से 26 नवंबर 2012 को मिले कंकाल और हड्डियों की डीएनए जांच कराई गई थी। जिस का मिलान अतुल चक्रवर्ती के डीएनए से किया गया। जिससे यह स्पष्ट हो गया है कि नाले से मिली हड्डियां और कंकाल नवरूणा की ही थी। इस तरह अपहरण के बाद नवरुणा की हत्या कर दी गई और शव को नाले में सड़ा गला दिया गया।

पिता बाेले- अब भी सुप्रीम काेर्ट से आस

नवरूणा के पिता अतुल्य चक्रवर्ती ने कहा कि कांड में उच्च स्तरीय ब्यूरोक्रेट्स, सफेदपोश और भू-माफियाओं का हाथ था। ऐसे में जिस तरह सीबीआई लगातार समय विस्तार ले रही थी, उससे आभास हो गया था कि साजिश के तहत केस को क्लोज किया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि हमें सुप्रीम कोर्ट से अभी भी आस है। कोर्ट से मामले में कोई ना कोई निष्कर्ष अवश्य निकलेगा।

नवरूणा के अपहरण के बाद रुक गई जमीन की डील, रुपए से बाज आ गए प्रापर्टी डीलर

नवरूणा के अपहरण से पहले अतुल्य चक्रवर्ती के आवास वाली जमीन का सौदा तय हुआ था। प्रापर्टी डीलर मुकेश कुमार के सिंडिकेट ने 15 लाख रुपए से अधिक खर्च कर जमीन खरीदने के लिए अतुल्य चक्रवर्ती से मुहादनामा पेपर बनवाया था। नवरूणा के अपहरण के बाद जमीन की डील नहीं हो पाई।

शुरुआत में रुपए लगाने वाले प्रापर्टी डीलर ने न्यायालय में मुहदनामे के आधार पर जमीन रजिस्ट्री कराने के लिए वाद दायर भी किया लेकिन जब सीबीआई की सक्रियता बढ़ी तो प्रापर्टी डीलर का ग्रुप चुप बैठ गया। इस तरह रुपए खर्च करने के बावजूद प्रापर्टी डीलरों को जमीन हासिल नहीं हो सकी।

