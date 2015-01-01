पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवाद:बिहार से गई धान को आंध्र प्रदेश के किसानों ने सीमा पर रोका, जिले के 250 ट्रक फंसे

मुजफ्फरपुर41 मिनट पहले
  • आंध्र प्रदेश के किसानों ने कहा-उनकी फसल का उचित मूल्य नहीं मिल रहा

आंध्र प्रदेश के किसानों ने अपने राज्य की सीमा पर बिहार से धान लेकर आने वाले ट्रकों के प्रवेश पर रोक लगा दी है। इसके साथ ही वह बिहार से धान नहीं लेने की मांग पर अड़े हैं।

इसके कारण जिले से धान लेकर गए करीब 50 ट्रक आंध्र प्रदेश की सीमा पर फंस गए हैं। दूसरी ओर, इसकी सूचना के बाद यहां 200 से अधिक ट्रक धान जीरोमाइल के आसपास के धर्म कांटा व बाजार समिति के गल्ला व्यापारियों के गोदाम में डंप हो रहा है।

बता दें कि आंध्र प्रदेश से मुजफ्फरपुर बाजार समिति में प्रतिदिन 2 दर्जन से अधिक ट्रक मछलियां लेकर आते हैं। लौटते समय इन ट्रकों में धान भरकर भेजा जाता है, ताकि ट्रक का भाड़ा निकलने के साथ मुनाफा भी हो सके।

हालांकि, जिला समेत राज्य के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों से बड़ी मात्रा में धान जाने से आंध्र प्रदेश के किसानों को अपनी धान को यहां से जाने वाले धान की कीमत में ही बेचना पड़ रहा है। वहां के किसान 1850 के बदले 1450 रुपए क्विंटल धान बेच रहे हैं।

इसे देखते हुए वहां के किसानों ने बिहार से आने वाले धान के प्रवेश पर रोक लगा दी है। इसका असर सीधे जिले के किसान और व्यापारियों पर पड़ रहा है।

विश्वकर्मा धर्म कांटा के सत्यम कुमार ने बताया, हमारे यहां से भेजा गया 30 ट्रक धान फंसा है। वहीं, 150 ट्रक धान अब डंप करने की स्थिति है। आंध्र प्रदेश जाना बंद हो जाने से जिले के किसानों से अब धान की खरीदारी भी नहीं होगी।

वहीं, सोमवार की रात धान ट्रकों पर लोड करने के बदले उसे उतार कर रखने की हाेड़ मची है।

