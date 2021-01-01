पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बिना क्लास होती है परीक्षा:बिहार विश्वविद्यालय में द्रोणाचार्य के अभाव में अर्जुन नहीं, एकलव्यों की फौज हो रही तैयार

मुजफ्फरपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
17462 छात्र-छात्राओं ने सत्र 2019-20 में बिना शिक्षक वाले विषयों में दाखिला लिया। - Dainik Bhaskar
17462 छात्र-छात्राओं ने सत्र 2019-20 में बिना शिक्षक वाले विषयों में दाखिला लिया।
  • 39 में से अधिकतर कॉलेजों में कई विषयों में एक भी शिक्षक नहीं, फिर भी लिया जाता है दाखिला

स्कूल-काॅलेजाें में छात्र दाखिला पढ़ाई के लिए लेते हैं। लेकिन, बीआरए बिहार विश्वविद्यालय में ऐसी बात नहीं है। यहां के काॅलेजों में बिना शिक्षक के छात्र दाखिला लेते हैं। बगैर एक भी क्लास के परीक्षा होती है और उत्तीर्ण होने के बाद डिग्रियां भी मिल जाती हैं। यह स्थिति विवि के किसी एक कॉलेज में नहीं, बल्कि 39 में से 35 अंगीभूत कॉलेजों में है।

किसी कॉलेज में दो-तीन विषयों में तो कई कॉलेजों में आधा दर्जन विषयों में एक भी स्थायी शिक्षक नहीं हैं। इसके बाद भी बिना रोक-टोक के सैकड़ों छात्र-छात्राओं का दाखिला होता है। 2019-20 के बजट के मुताबिक, जिन विषयों में एक भी शिक्षक नहीं थे, उनमें भी 2019-20 के लिए स्नातक पार्ट वन में एडमिशन हुआ।

दरअसल, विश्वविद्यालय में कुल 1730 शिक्षकों की स्वीकृत सीटें हैं। इनमें 1003 पद खाली हैं। यही कारण है कि अधिक कॉलेजों के कई विषयों में एक भी शिक्षक नहीं हैं। जहां हैं भी, वहां भी 2-3 शिक्षकों से किसी तरह पढ़ाई होती है। छात्र कल्याण अध्यक्ष डॉ. अभय कुमार ने कहा कि कॉलेज प्राचार्यों पर कोई दबाव नहीं है कि आप एडमिशन लें ही।

जिन विषयों में शिक्षक नहीं हैं, उनमें एडमिशन लेते हैं तो फैकल्टी की व्यवस्था के लिए आवेदन दें। उस पर विचार होगा। वैसे अब अतिथि शिक्षकों की बहाली हुई है। स्थायी शिक्षकों की नियुक्ति भी सरकार कर रही है। वर्ष 2019 में 39 सरकारी कॉलेजों में कुल 72639 छात्र-छात्राओं ने एडमिशन लिया था। इनमें 17462 बगैर शिक्षक वाले विषयों में नामांकित हैं। जो अगले माह परीक्षा देंगे।
बगैर शिक्षक के एडमिशन बीआरए बिहार विश्वविद्यालय के लगभग सभी कॉलेजों में लिया जा रहा है। यह सही नहीं है। लेकिन, विश्वविद्यालय जब सीट स्वीकृत कर देता है तो एडमिशन ले लिया जाता है। नए सत्र में तो विश्वविद्यालय ने ही ऑनलाइन आवेदन लेकर कॉलेजों को छात्र आवंटित किया है। विवि की ओर से रोक लगा दी जाए अथवा पढ़ाई की व्यवस्था का निर्देश दिया जाए। -डॉ. विपिन कुमार राय, प्राचार्य एसएनएस कॉलेज, सचिव पीजी शिक्षक संघ

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser