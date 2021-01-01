पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुजफ्फरपुर के लिए सुकून की खबर:कोरोना के मामले कम होने से सेना का कोविड अस्पताल हुआ बंद

मुजफ्फरपुर2 घंटे पहले
सुनसान पड़ा पताही स्थित कोविड अस्पताल। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • यूं ताे परियाेजनाएं बनती भविष्य के लिए हैं, लेकिन शायद मैं पहला अस्पताल हूं, जिसके बिगड़ने में ही मुझे और आपकाे भी खुशी हाेगी...

आप स्वस्थ रहें, मुझे उजड़ने में खुशी है... बाेल पाता ताे यही कहता पताही का काेविड अस्पताल। काेराेना के बढ़ते संक्रमण के बाद मैं 8 अगस्त से शहर के बाहर शुरू हुआ था। शुक्रवार काे मेरा अंतिम दिन था। आप लाेगाें की सेहत में सुधार लाने के लिए आनन-फानन में मुझे डीआरडीओ की ओर से स्थापित किया था। मैं अपने साथ 150 मेडिकल स्टाॅफ और डाॅक्टराें के साथ बनाया गया। मेरे यहां 610 मरीजाें का इलाज हुआ।

इसमें 38 काे मैं नहीं बचा पाया। बाकी स्वस्थ हैं। मेरे यहां अभी भी तीन मरीज भर्ती थे, इनमें दाे स्वस्थ हाे गए, जबकि एक काे एसकेएमसीएच शिफ्ट किया गया है। मैं उसके भी स्वस्थ हाेने की कामना करता हूं। अब मैं जा रहां हूं, लेकिन आप सब से फिर एक निवेदन, फिर एक अपील करते हुए कि अपनी और अपनी परिवार की सुरक्षा के लिए माॅस्क लगाकर चलिए, हाथ सैनिटाइज करते रहिए, ताकि फिर से वाे दिन नहीं आए।

दिल्ली, पुणे व लखनऊ से आए डाॅक्टर
पताही काेविड अस्पताल में दिल्ली, पुणे व लखनऊ से विशेषज्ञ डाॅक्टर, नर्स व पारामेडिकल स्टाफ इलाज के लिए आए थे। वहीं, 6 वरीय डाॅक्टर दिल्ली से प्रत्येक दाे दिन पर आते-जाते थे।
प्रतिनियुक्त स्टाफ वापस भेजे गए

इधर, अस्पताल में प्रतिनियुक्त करीब 150 पारामेडिकल स्टाफ काे वापस कर लिया गया है। अस्पताल के सीईओ ने शुक्रवार काे अस्पताल के बंद करने संबंधी निर्णय की जानकारी स्वास्थ्य विभाग के प्रधान सचिव व सीएस काे भी दे दी है। उन्हाेंने अन्य संसाधनाें काे भी वापस लेने का अनुराेध किया है। बता दें एसकेएमसीएच से 100 जीएनएम और 50 अन्य पारामेडिकल स्टाफ की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई थी। एंबुलेंस व अन्य संसाधनाें काे भी सिविल सर्जन ने शुक्रवार की शाम वापस ले लिया।

