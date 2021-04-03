पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहली पाली के वक्त हुई घटना:10 मिनट लेट पहुंचे 7 छात्रों काे प्रवेश नहीं देने पर आरडीएस कॉलेज में बवाल-रोड़ेबाजी, पुलिस के हस्तक्षेप पर मिली एंट्री

मुजफ्फरपुरएक घंटा पहले
इंटर परीक्षा में प्रवेश नहीं मिलने पर आरडीएस कॉलेज केंद्र पर पत्थर फेंकने लगे परीक्षार्थी। - Dainik Bhaskar
इंटर परीक्षा में प्रवेश नहीं मिलने पर आरडीएस कॉलेज केंद्र पर पत्थर फेंकने लगे परीक्षार्थी।
  • सड़क जाम किए जाने से जाम में फंसे दूसरे केंद्रों के भी परीक्षार्थी, कई की छूटी परीक्षा
  • दाेनाें पालियों को मिला कर 935 परीक्षार्थी रहे अनुपस्थित, अधिकतर के परीक्षा से वंचित रह जाने की आशंका

इंटर परीक्षा के चौथे दिन गुरुवार को पहली पाली में आरडीएस कॉलेज केंद्र पर 10 मिनट लेट से पहुंचे 7 परीक्षार्थियों ने प्रवेश नहीं मिलने पर अभिभावकों के साथ जमकर बवाल किया। सड़क जाम कर दिया। लाेगाें ने केंद्र के गेट पर रोड़े बरसाए।

मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने केंद्राधीक्षक से बात कर परीक्षार्थियों को प्रवेश दिला मामले को शांत कराया। लेकिन, ट्रैफिक जाम से निकलने में फेल होने पर कई परीक्षार्थियों की परीक्षा छूट गई। पहली पाली में 345 एवं दूसरी पाली में 590 मिला कर कुल 935 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। इसकी वजह ट्रैफिक जाम काे माना जा है। पहली पाली में अंग्रेजी और कॉमर्स की परीक्षा थी। परीक्षार्थियों का कहना था कि वे लोग जाम से किसी तरह निकल कर सुबह 9.30 बजे केंद्र पर पहुंच गए। लेकिन, 10 मिनट पहले ही गेट बंद कर दिया गया। इससे आक्रोशित परीक्षार्थी और अभिभावक हंगामा करने लगे। गेट नहीं खोलने पर परीक्षार्थियों ने सामने सड़क को जाम कर दिया। इनमें से कई ने मेन गेट पर पत्थर फेंकना शुरू कर दिया।

केंद्राधीक्षक डॉ. राजीव कुमार ने काजी मोहम्मदपुर थाने को सूचना दी। 10 मिनट के अंदर ही पुलिस ने केंद्राधीक्षक से बात कर 7 परीक्षार्थियों को प्रवेश दिलाया। फिर मामला शांत हुआ। अभिभावक अमन कुमार, रौशन, अजमत आदि का कहना था कि समय से पहले गेट बंद होने के कारण हंगामा हुआ। गार्ड ने बदतमीजी की, इससे छात्र उग्र हुए।

केंद्राधीक्षक ने कहा कि परीक्षा 9.30 से शुरू होनी थी। निर्देश के तहत ही 9.20 में गेट बंद कराया गया। परीक्षार्थी विलंब से पहुंचे और हंगामा करने लगे। 10 मिनट विलंब से प्रवेश कराया गया। उधर, एलएस कॉलेज और एलएनटी केंद्र पर 3 परीक्षार्थियों ने कहा कि जाम के कारण पहुंचने में विलंब हो गया।

एलएनटी केंद्र पर छात्र रोहित के पिता राजदेव ने कहा कि सिकंदरपुर घर से एक घंटा पहले निकलने के बाद भी लेट होने से बेटे का एक साल बर्बाद हो गया। चौथे दिन दूसरी पाली में इतिहास के छात्रों ने परीक्षा दी। परीक्षार्थियों ने बताया कि दोनों पेपर में सवाल काफी आसान पूछे गए थे।

ट्रैफिक पुलिस नहीं कर पा रही है जाम का समाधान

इंटर परीक्षा के कारण अभी एक लाख से अधिक लोगों का दबाव शहर में बढ़ गया है। ये एक लाख लोग प्रतिदिन सड़क पर निकल रहे हैं। लेकिन, इसके लिए अतिरिक्त जवानों की तैनाती के बदले ट्रैफिक जवानों को ही परीक्षा केंद्रों पर लगा दिया गया। पहले शहर में ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था संभालने के लिए 110 जवानाें की तैनाती थी, अभी कटाैती कर 50 जवानों के भरोसे छोड़ दिया गया है।

इससे वाहन जहां-तहां खड़े रहते हैं। परिणाम है कि पहले दिन की परीक्षा से ही परीक्षार्थियों को भीषण जाम का सामना करना पड़ रहा। परीक्षार्थी किसी तरह सेंटर पर पहुंच पाते हैं। गुरुवार को काफी संख्या में परीक्षार्थी सेंटर पर समय से नहीं पहुंच पाए। भीषण जाम लग रहा, लेकिन ट्रैफिक पुलिस निदान नहीं कर पा रही है।

बस ने बोलेरो में मारी टक्कर, छह परीक्षार्थी व परिजन घायल

चांदनी चौक ओवरब्रिज धर्मकांटा के समीप गुरुवार को तेज रफ्तार बस ओवरटेक करने में सामने से आ रही बोलेरो से टकरा गई। बोलेरो पर बरूराज इलाके से इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षा देने जा रही छात्राएं व उनके परिजन सवार थे। जोरदार टक्कर में तीन छात्राएं बोलेरो से बाहर फेंका गई। हादसे में छह छात्राएं, उनके परिजन और चालक जख्मी हो गए। टक्कर के बाद बोलेरो बस में फंस गई।

कुछ दूर तक घिसटाने के बाद सड़क किनारे खड़ी पिकअप से टकराकर बस व पिकअप रुक गई। घटना के बाद बोलरो सवार लोगों की चीख पुकार सुन कर आसपास के लोग मौके पर जुट गए। वहीं, ब्रह्मपुरा थाने की पुलिस व क्यूआरटी भी पहुंच गई। घायलों को बैरिया स्थित मां जानकी अस्पताल ले जाया गया। घायलों में बरूराज थाने के परसौनीनाथ गांव निवासी शबाना खातून, शबीला खातून, माहिनूर, अफसाना, नजमा खातून आदि शामिल हैं।

इसमें शबाना खातून व उसकी बहन शबीला खातून की स्थिति गंभीर है। दोनों का आईसीयू में इलाज चल रहा है। आंशिक रूप से घायल अन्य छात्राओं को इलाज के बाद अस्पताल से डिस्चार्ज कर दिया गया। जो परीक्षा देने निकल गईं। पुलिस ने दुर्घटनाग्रस्त बस, बोलेरो और पिकअप वैन को अपने कब्जे ले लिया।

इधर, घटना के बाद भाग रहे बस चालक को स्थानीय लोगों ने पकड़ लिया और पिटाई करने लगे। सूचना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस बस चालक को भीड़ से बचा कर थाने ले आई। वहीं, बोलेरो चालक फरार हो गया। घटना में बस चालक मोतिहारी के हरसिद्धि निवासी पप्पू दूबे भी आंशिक रूप से चोटिल है।

