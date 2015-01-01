पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव:औराई विधानसभा: 436 मतदान केंद्रों पर होगा मतदान, तैयारियां पूरी

औराईएक घंटा पहले
  • कई मतदान केंदों पर पहुंचने में भी मतदान दल को हुई परेशानी, विस क्षेत्र को 31 सेक्टर में बांटा

औराई विधानसभा के कुल 436 मतदान केंद्राें पर कुल 307639 मतदाता शनिवार को विधानसभा प्रत्याशी के भाग्य का फैसला करेंगे, जिसमे 143510 महिला मतदाता हैं। इधर, सरहंचिया पंचायत के मधुबन प्रताप, अतरार पंचायत के बाड़ा बुजुर्ग, महेशवाड़ा पंचायत के चैनपुर व बभनगामा पंचायत के बभनगामा प. का मतदान केन्द्र परियोजना बांध के अंदर हैं।

जहां मतदान कर्मियों को भी पहुंचने में परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ा। औराई क्षेत्र में जनाढ़ मध्य विद्यालय को माॅडल बूथ बनाया गया है जबकि उमवि चहुंटा को पिंक बूथ बनाया गया है। पूरे विधानसभा को 31 सेक्टरों में बांटा गया है, जबकि 44 केन्द्रों पर लाइव वेबकास्टिंग की व्यवस्था की गई है। 32 दिव्यांग तथा 26 वैसे चिह्नित मतदाता जो 80 वर्ष से उपर के हैं, मतपत्र द्वारा मतदान कर चुके हैं।

कुल 149 बूथों को संवेदनशील घोषित किया गया है, जबकि कोविड को देखते हुए भवन से बाहर अतिरिक्त 10 मतदान केन्द्र बनाए गए हैं। बीडीओ विनोद कुमार प्रसाद ने बताया कि मतदान के लिए सभी आवश्यक व्यवस्थाएं कर ली गई है। थानाध्यक्ष राजेश कुमार ने बताया कि उपद्रवी तत्वों पर नजर रखी जा रही है। किसी भी हालत में वे बख्शे नहीं जाएंगे। सुरक्षा की चाक चौबंद व्यवस्था की गई है।

रात तक बाजार में चला खरीदारी का दौर

मतदान को लेकर शनिवार को बाजार बंद रहेगा। इसको देखते हुए शुक्रवार की रात तक शहर के विभिन्न बाजार गुलजार रहे। अमूमन रात 9 बजे तक बाजार सुनसान हो जाता थे, लेकिन शुक्रवार की रात 10 बजे के बाद भी खरीदारी होती रही। मुख्य बाजार मोतीझील, सरैयागंज, ब्रह्मपुरा, कल्याणी, हरिसभा आदि बाजारों में 10 बजे रात के बाद भी लोग खरीदारी करते दिखे। लोगों के भीड़ उमड़ने से दुकानदार भी काफी उत्साहित थे।

