पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

चुनावी व्यवस्था:सुबह 7 से शाम 6 बजे तक शहर में नहीं चलेंगे ऑटो, मुख्य सड़क पर चल सकेंगी बसें

मुजफ्फरपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इमलीचट्टी सरकारी बस स्टैंड से सरकारी बसें भी नहीं चलेंगी, बाजार रहेगा बंद
  • विशेष परिस्थिति के लिए बैरिया में तीन और जिला स्कूल के पास दो ऑटो की व्यवस्था रहेगी, ताकि परेशानी नहीं हो

विधानसभा चुनाव के तीसरे चरण में मुजफ्फरपुर समेत जिले के 6 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में शनिवार को होने वाले मतदान के दौरान ऑटो परिचालन नहीं होगा। शाम 6 बजे के बाद ही ऑटो शहरी क्षेत्र में चलेंगे। मुख्य सड़क पर पटना, मोतिहारी, बेतिया, दरभंगा आदि के लिए बसों का परिचालन पूर्ववत जारी रहेगा। हालांकि, इमलीचट्टी बस स्टैंड से सरकारी बसें नहीं चलेंगी।

चुनाव के दौरान विशेष परिस्थिति के लिए पांच ऑटो को रिजर्व रखा गया है। तीन ऑटो बैरिया गोलंबर के पास और दो ऑटो जिला स्कूल के पास रहेंगे। ऑटो कर्मचारी यूनियन के अध्यक्ष एआर अन्नू ने बताया कि चुनाव को लेकर जिला प्रशासन ने ऑटो परिचालन पर रोक लगाई है। चुनाव समाप्ति के बाद पहले की तरह ऑटो परिचालन हो सकेगा।

इधर, बिहार मोटर ट्रांसपोर्ट फेडरेशन के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष उदय शंकर प्रसाद सिंह ने बताया कि मुख्य सड़कों पर चलने वाली बसों का परिचालन पूर्व की तरह होगा। अंतर जिला बसें भी चलेंगी। लेकिन, जिन विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में चुनाव है, वहां आने-जाने वाली बसें बंद रहेंगी। पथ परिवहन निगम की बसें भी बंद रहेंगी। इमलीचट्टी बस स्टैंड से सुबह 7 बजे के पहले पटना की सवारी रहने पर एक-दो बसें खुल सकती हैं। 7 बजे के बाद यहां से बसें नहीं चलेंगी।
स्ट्राॅन्ग रूम बनने के कारण ऑटो का नया रूट बना, रात में भी इस रूट पर चालू रहेगी सेवा
बेला में स्ट्राॅन्ग रूम बनने के कारण लोगों को आने-जाने में परेशानी से बचाने को ऑटो का नया रूट बनाया गया है। मिठनपुरा चौक से महिला पॉलीटेक्निक तक चुनाव शुरू होने के पहले और चुनाव समाप्त होने के बाद ऑटो का परिचालन होगा। मतदान समाप्त होने के बाद 10 रुपए किराया देकर कोई भी व्यक्ति महिला पॉलीटेक्निक से मिठनपुरा चौक आ-जा सकता है। रात में भी इस रूट पर यह सेवा चालू रहेगी।
बाजार भी रहेगा बंद
सुबह 7 से शाम 6 बजे तक बाजार भी बंद रहेगा। हालांकि, इससे आवश्यक सेवाओं को मुक्त रखा गया है। दवा, दूध और अखबार की गाड़ियां पूर्ववत चलती रहेंगी।

भीड़ नियंत्रण को लेकर 50 एनसीसी कैडेट्स की तैनाती
32 बिहार बटालियन एनसीसी मुजफ्फरपुर के कैडेट्स ने शुक्रवार को शहर में यातायात प्रबंधन का जिम्मा संभाला। तीसरे चरण के चुनाव में पुलिस बलों की ड्यूटी के कारण ट्रैफिक कंट्रोल के लिए शहर में 50 एनसीसी कैडेट्स तैनात किए गए हैं। इनमें एलएस कॉलेज, एसआरपीएस कॉलेज, आरडीएस कॉलेज, जीवछ कॉलेज, राम मनोहर लोहिया कॉलेज, आरसीएनडी कॉलेज, जमुनी लाल कॉलेज के कैडेट्स शामिल हैं।

सुबह 9 बजे से एनसीसी कैडेटों ने ट्रैफिक कंट्रोल किया। पॉलीटेक्निक से मिठनपुरा चौक की तरफ चुनावी प्रक्रिया में शामिल वाहनों की आवाजाही के मद्देनजर कैडेट्स तैनात किए गए थे। यह जानकारी ले. कर्नल मनमोहन ठाकुर ने दी।
मतदान कर्मियों को पहुंचाने के लिए बस की होगी व्यवस्था
जिला प्रशासन ने बेला महिला पॉलीटेक्निक से बैरिया बस स्टैंड और स्टेशन पहुंचाने के लिए बस की व्यवस्था की है। 3 नवंबर को संपन्न चुनाव में परेशानियों से सबक लेकर जिला प्रशासन ने यह कदम उठाया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें