अब और घुलेगा जहर:हवा खराब, फिर भी दिन भर खुलेआम बिके पटाखे, प्रशासन ने देर शाम बिक्री और उपयोग पर लगाई रोक

मुजफ्फरपुर27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रोशनी से ऐसे नहाई बाबा गरीबनाथ की नगरी
  • पीएम 2.5 की मात्रा 400 के पार, जिला प्रशासन ने निर्णय में लगाए तीन दिन

दीपावली की पूर्व संध्या पर शुक्रवार काे शहर समेत जिले के विभिन्न हिस्सों की दुकानों में खुलेआम पटाखे की बिक्री हुई। दुकानदारों के पास पटाखा बेचने का लाइसेंस नहीं होने के बाद भी बिक्री पर काेई राेक-टाेक नहीं दिखी। शाम काे प्रशासन ने विशेष बैठक की और जिले में दीपावली एवं छठ के दाैरान पटाखे के उपयोग व बिक्री पर पूरी तरह रोक का फरमान जारी किया। बैठक डीएम डाॅ. चंद्रशेखर सिंह ने एनजीटी के आदेश के आलोक में बुलाई थी।

दोनों एसडीओ, सभी डीएसपी और थाना प्रभारियों को राेक प्रभावी बनाने के लिए कार्रवाई का निर्देश दिया गया है। डीएम ने अधिकारियों को बताया कि पटना, गया और मुजफ्फरपुर में किसी भी तरह के पटाखों के उपयोग पर दिसंबर तक रोक लगाई है। ई-कॉमर्स यानी पोर्टल के माध्यम से भी पटाखों की बिक्री भी प्रतिबंधित कर दी गई है। डीएम ने जिले में किसी भी पटाखा दुकानदार काे लाइसेंस नहीं देने और पटाखा बेचे जाने पर जब्ती का निर्देश दिया।

बीमार की काैन कहे, स्वस्थ लाेगाें के लिए भी हालात चिंताजनक

शहर की हवा बेहद खराब हाे गई है। एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स के अनुसार शुक्रवार काे हवा की गुणवत्ता औसत 278 रही। पीएम 2.5 की मात्रा बीते तीन दिनाें में सबसे अधिक 418 रही। एनजीटी के पिछले वर्ष नवंबर में प्रदूषण का लेवल खराब यह अधिक खराब श्रेणी वाले शहरों में पटाखे की बिक्री पर पाबंदी का भी यहां असर हाेता नहीं दिख रहा। शहर में चाैक-चाैराहाें पर स्टॉल सजा कर खुलेआम इसकी बिक्री हाे रही है। छाता बाजार पटाखा मंडी में ताे दोपहर से ही खरीदारों की भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी।

शाम में ट्रैफिक जाम के हालात बन गए। देर रात तक खुलेआम पटाखा बिक्री जारी रही। हालांकि, देर शाम ही जिला प्रशासन ने भी इस पर राेक का आदेश जारी कर दिया। उल्लेखनीय है कि हवा की क्वालिटी खराब हाेने की मुख्य वजह पीएम 2.5 का स्तर काफी बढ़ना है। इसका 400 पार जाना बेहद खतरनाक श्रेणी है।

इसके कारण सूक्ष्म धूल कणाें की मात्रा बढ़ने से लाेगाें काे सांस लेने में भी परेशानी महसूस हुई। अस्वस्थ लाेगाें के ताे दम फूल गए। आईएमए अध्यक्ष डाॅ. संजय कुमार ने कहा कि बुजुर्ग एवं अस्वस्थ लाेगाें के लिए ऐसे समय में भीड़ में चलना सेहत के लिए ठीक नहीं है। अब पटाखों से हवा में बारूदी जहर भी घुलेगा।

इधर, एक दर्जन मिठाई दुकानों से टीम ने लिए 30 सैंपल

दीपावली और छठ में मिलावटी मिठाइयों पर रोक को लेकर दिल्ली स्थित एफएसएसआई के निर्देश पर मुजफ्फरपुर समेत राज्य के सभी जिलों में एक साथ शुक्रवार को छापेमारी की गई। राज्य खाद्य सुरक्षा विभाग की पटना से आई टीम ने जिला खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी के साथ मिलकर शहर के जीरोमाइल, अखाड़ाघाट, हरिसभा चौक, स्टेशन रोड, सरैयागंज आदि स्थानों पर एक दर्जन दुकानों से 30 प्रकार की मिठाइयों के नमूने लिए।

सैंपल को विशाखापत्तनम स्थित केंद्र सरकार की लेबोरेटरी में जांच के लिए भेजा गया है। जिला खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी सुदामा चौधरी ने बताया, दिल्ली स्थित एफएसएसआई के निर्देश पर 4 सदस्यीय टीम शुक्रवार को मुजफ्फरपुर पहुंची। इस टीम में गया के अधिकारी मुकेश कश्यप, समस्तीपुर के तपेश्वरी सिंह, पूर्णिया के जितेंद्र कुमार और मुंगेर के अर्जुन प्रसाद शामिल थे।

छठ घाटों की सफाई

छठ महापर्व को देखते हुए डीएम ने नगर आयुक्त एवं नगर कार्यपालक पदाधिकारियों को शहर के प्रमुख नदी घाटों और तालाबों की सफाई कराने काे कहा। ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में सीओ और बीडीओ को संवेदनशील एवं खतरनाक घाटों को चिह्नित करने को कहा गया।

घाटों पर लाइटिंग, बैरिकेडिंग, कंट्रोल रूम बनाने, गोताखोरों व पदाधिकारियों की प्रतिनियुक्ति करने का भी निर्देश दिया। बैठक में एसएसपी जयंतकांत, अपर समाहर्ता राजेश कुमार, नगर आयुक्त विवेक कुमार मैत्रेय, अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी पूर्वी कुंदन कुमार, अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी पश्चिमी अनिल कुमार दास, डीपीआरओ कमल सिंह भी थे।

कोरोना का खतरा अभी टला नहीं

कोरोना का खतरा अभी टला नहीं है। ऐसा देखा जा रहा है कि पर्व-त्योहारों के बाद संक्रमण बढ़ रहा है। इसे देखते हुए लाेगाें काे सतर्क रहना चाहिए।कोशिश करनी चाहिए कि घर में या पार्कों में छठ पूजा और त्योहार मनाएं।
- डाॅ. चंद्रशेखर सिंह, डीएम

