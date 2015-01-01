पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराध:बैंक लूट की राशि अपराधियाें ने शराब तस्करी में लगाई और खरीदे हथियार

मुजफ्फरपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • अलग-अलग गिराेह एक-दूसरे के सिंडिकेट के शराब लदे ट्रकाें को लूट रहा

चार बैंकाें में लूटकांड का मास्टरमाइंड अरनव यादव उर्फ बजरंगी यादव उर्फ सन्नी यादव ने पुलिस की पूछताछ में अहम खुलासा किया है। बताया है कि अपराधियाें का अलग-अलग गिराेह एक-दूसरे के सिंडिकेट के शराब लदे ट्रकाें को लूट रहा है। शराब के अपहरण के इस खेल में गैंगवार की स्थिति है। इसमें बड़े पैमाने पर हत्याएं हाेने की आशंका है। माही यादव के भाई ने पुलिस काे यह भी बताया है कि बैंक व कैश वैन लूट की राशि से गिरोह ने हथियार खरीदी और शराब सिंडिकेट में रुपए लगाए गए हैं। एसआईटी ने बुधवार काे तुर्की ओपी के बड़ा सुमेरा गांव निवासी माही यादव के भाई अरनव यादव काे मड़वन से गिरफ्तार किया था।

उसकी निशानदेही पर एसआईटी ने स्वचालित हथियार बरामदगी के लिए कई जगहों पर छापेमारी की। इस दौरान पुलिस ने एक और संदिग्ध को हिरासत में लिया है। उससे भी पुलिस के वरीय अधिकारी पूछताछ कर रहे है।

बैंक लूट में कमीशन के तौर पर 30 हजार रुपए दिए
इधर, पूछताछ के बाद सन्नी को गुरुवार को जेल भेज दिया गया। पुलिस को उसने कई अहम जानकारी दी है। उसने स्वीकार किया कि शहयारे ने आईसीआईसीआई बैंक लूट के लिए चार पिस्टल व गोली उपलब्ध कराई थी। घटना के बाद उसे शहयारे ने कमीशन के तौर पर 30 हजार रुपए दिए थे।

इसके बाद सभी अलग-अलग इलाके में निकल गए थे। सोनू ने पुलिस को बताया कि उसका भाई माही यादव और सन्नी यादव भी आपराधिक गिरोह संचालित करता है। दोनों ने मिलकर कई वारदात को अंजाम दिया है। लेकिन, दोनों वर्तमान में कहां है, यह उसे मालूम नहीं है।

