सूबे में सर्वाधिक मतदान:बरूराज में पिछली बार से .84 फीसदी अधिक और पारू में .11% कम मतदान

मुजफ्फरपुर42 मिनट पहले
  • उत्साह ऐसा कि सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग भी भूले

(अरविंद कुमार) राज्य विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 में बरूराज विधानसभा में 2015 के मुकाबले अधिक मतदान हुआ। हालांकि, यह बढ़ाेतरी एक फीसदी से भी कम महज दशमलव 84 प्रतिशत रही। बाकी चार विधानसभा क्षेत्रों मीनापुर, कांटी, साहेबगंज और पारू में मतदान प्रतिशत इस बार कम रहा।

वैसे पारू में मतदान प्रतिशत की यह गिरावट मामूली यानी दशमलव 11 प्रतिशत रही। पारू में पिछले चुनाव में 60.11 और इस बार 60 फीसदी वाेट पड़े। मीनापुर में 2015 के 64.85 फीसदी के मुकाबले 3.95 प्रतिशत, कांटी में 65.24 के मुकाबले 3.82 फीसदी और साहेबगंज में 58.11 प्रतिशत के मुकाबले 1.59 प्रतिशत कम मतदाताओं ने वाेट डाले।
शुरुआत में दिखी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग, बाद में भूले दो गज दूरी-मास्क है जरूरी: दूसरे चरण की वोटिंग के लिए जिले की 5 विधानसभाओं में वोटरों ने भले ही उत्साह दिखाया हो, लेकिन शुरुआत में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के बाद दो गज दूरी-मास्क है जरूरी का नारा पूरी तरह भूल गए। चेहरे से मास्क गायब थे। शुरुआत में पुलिसकर्मियों ने टोका तो किसी ने गमछे से तो किसी ने रुमाल से नाक ढंक लिया।

धीरे-धीरे उनके सुस्त पड़ते ही नजारा बिल्कुल बदल गया। यह स्थिति कमोवेश जिले के अधिकांश बूथों पर देखने को मिली। वहीं, कई बूथाें पर एसएसबी और सीआईएसएफ के जवानों ने सख्ती से सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और मास्क की अनिवार्यता का पालन कराया। हाथ सैनिटाइज कराने और थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग के बाद ही उन्हें आगे बढ़ने की अनुमति दी गई। अधिकतर मतदान केंद्राें पर वोटरों को ग्लब्स दिए गए। वोटिंग के बाद उन्हें बाहर रखे डिब्बे में ही डिस्पोजल कराया गया। आखिरी घंटों में बूथों पर ग्लब्स समाप्त हाे गए, ऐसे में वोटरों ने इसके बिना ही वोटिंग की। महिलाओं के साथ पुरुष भी बूथों पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करना भूल गए। इसे सुनिश्चित कराने वाले भी शुरुआत की सख्ती के बाद में नरम पड़ गए।

5 विस क्षेत्रों के 95 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य ईवीएम में बंद बरूराज में साढ़े 6 घंटे बहिष्कार, कांटी में हल्की झड़प

राज्य में दूसरे चरण में जिले के वैशाली लोकसभा क्षेत्र के पांच विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में मंगलवार को छिटपुट झड़प के बीच मतदान शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से संपन्न हो गया। पांचों विधानसभा क्षेत्रों के कुल 95 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य ईवीएम में बंद हो गए। जिले में औसत 60.01 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ। कांटी में सर्वाधिक 61.43 और साहेबगंज में सबसे कम 56.52 प्रतिशत वाेट डाले गए।

यह 2015 विधानसभा चुनाव के औसत मतदान 61.38 प्रतिशत से 1.37 फीसदी कम है। बरूराज विधानसभा क्षेत्र के विसनपुर चुल्हाई बूथ संख्या 178 पर रोड नहीं होने के विरोध में ग्रामीणाें ने सुबह से मतदान का बहिष्कार कर दिया। बाद में डीएम डॉ. चंद्रशेखर सिंह और एसएसपी जयंत कांत ने समस्या समाधान का आश्वासन दिया। फिर दोपहर बाद 3:00 बजे मतदान शुरू हुआ।

कांटी विधानसभा क्षेत्र की बूथ संख्या 58 कलवारी मधुबन में एक प्रत्याशी के समर्थकों ने महिला पुलिसकर्मी पर पक्षपात के आरोप में जमकर हंगामा किया। हालांकि, डीएम और एसएसपी ने पहुंच कर स्थिति पर नियंत्रण पाया। कांटी विधानसभा में बूथ 294 पर बोगस मतदान की शिकायतें होती रहीं।

बरूराज की मतदान केंद्र संख्या 5, 144, 220, 218, 221 और 271 एवं साहेबगंज विधानसभा क्षेत्र की बूथ संख्या 34, 72, 86, 144, 230 समेत अन्य पर ईवीएम में खराबी से सुबह में एक घंटे तक मतदान बाधित रहा। मीनापुर में बूथ संख्या 263 पर पीठासीन पदाधिकारी की तबीयत बिगड़ने से मतदान एक घंटा प्रभावित रहा। इधर, मतदान के बाद पारू विधानसभा क्षेत्र के सरैया में तनाव उत्पन्न हो गया। निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी शंकर राय ने एनडीए प्रत्याशी पर हमले का आरोप लगाया।

जिले के पांच विधानसभा क्षेत्राें में ऐसे हुआ मतदान

मीनापुर: सुबह में 3-4 बूथाें पर ईवीएम में खराबी आ गई। इससे मतदान में थाेड़ी देर के लिए बाधा आई। हालांकि, ईवीएम ठीक करा कुछ ही देर में मतदान शुरू करा दिया गया। यहां शांतिपूर्ण 60.90 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ।
कांटी: बूथ संख्या 58 कलवारी मधुबन में महिला सिपाही से दुर्व्यवहार के बाद तनाव की स्थिति बन गई। काफी मशक्कत से स्थिति नियंत्रित हुई। बाकी, क्षेत्र में शांतिपूर्ण 61.43 फीसदी मतदान हुआ।
बरुराज: इस विस क्षेत्र की बूथ संख्या 178 पर वाेट बहिष्कार के कारण बाधा आई। आश्वासन पर 3 बजे से देर रात तक वाेटिंग। क्षेत्र में 61.20% मतदान।
पारू: शांतिपूर्ण मतदान। देर शाम सरैया में एक प्रत्याशी की गाड़ी पर हमला के बाद झड़प। कुल 60% वाेटिंग।
साहेबगंज: आधा दर्जन से अधिक मतदान केद्राें पर ईवीएम में खराबी से बाधा। बाकी, शांतिपूर्ण 56.52 फीसदी वाेटिंग।

