कुढ़नी:बाइक सवार 2 भाइयों की एनएच पर कार से कुचलकर माैत, बेटा गंभीर रूप से जख्मी

मुजफ्फरपुरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • मुजफ्फरपुर-हाजीपुर मुख्य मार्ग पर कमतौल उवि के समीप हुआ हादसा
  • चालक अंधेरे का लाभ उठा कर कार को वहीं छोड़ भाग निकला

राष्ट्रीय राज मार्ग संख्या 22 मुजफ्फरपुर-हाजीपुर मुख्य मार्ग के कमतौल हाईस्कूल से उत्तर बाइक सवार तीन लाेगाें काे पटना से मुजफ्फरपुर की ओर जा रही कार ने जबरदस्त ठोकर मार दी और दाे युवकाें काे आधा किलोमीटर तक घसीटते हुए चली गई। घटनास्थल पर ही दाेनाें की माैत हाे गई, जबकि एक बच्चा बाइक से नीचे गिर कर गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गया।

जिसे शहर के एक प्राइवेट अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। घटना गुरुवार की देर शाम की है। बताया गया कि कुढ़नी थाना क्षेत्र के माधोपुर कपूर गांव निवासी 37 वर्षीय मो. निजाम व 21 वर्षीय नाजिम दाेनाें भाई हैं। बलिया चाैक स्थित बाजार में मुर्गा की इनकी दुकान है। शाम में दुकान बंद कर एक ही बाइक पर सवार होकर अपने घर जा रहे थे।

इनके साथ बाइक पर मो.निजाम का 13 वर्षीय पुत्र साहिल भी था। तभी पीछे से आ रही तेज रफ्तार कार ने बाइक में जबरदस्त ठाेकर मार दी। आवाज इतनी तेज हुए कि आसपास के लाेगाें काे सुनाई दी और वे सड़क पर आ गए। घटना के बाद लोगों ने कार को घेरने की कोशिश की। लोगों के देखते ही कार चालक अंधेरे का लाभ उठाते हुए कार छोड़ कर भागने में सफल रहा। कुढ़नी थानाध्यक्ष अरविंद प्रसाद ने पहुंच कर शव को कब्जे में ले लिया। कुढ़नी पीएचसी में लाकर चिकित्सक से दिखाया, जहां चिकित्सक ने मृत बताया।

थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि पीएचसी में चालक मौजूद नहीं होने के कारण परिजनों को एक घंटे तक इंतजार करना पड़ा। पीएचसी के एम्बुलेंस चालक को फोन किया गया, परन्तु फोन नहीं लग सका। एम्बुलेंस मुहैया नहीं कराए जाने पर थानाध्यक्ष ने शव को किराए पर वाहन लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए एसकेएमसीएच भेज दिया।

