आरोप:भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता गौरव भाटिया ने विपक्ष पर साधा निशाना, कहा- आरजेडी का मतलब रंगदारी, जंगलराज व डकैती

मुजफ्फरपुरएक घंटा पहले
संवाददाताओं को संबोधित करते भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता गौरव भाटिया।

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता गौरव भाटिया ने कहा कि आरजेडी यानी आर से रंगदारी, जे से जंगलराज और डी से डकैती है। यह सभी जानते हैं कि लालटेन से तेल निकल चुका है। महामारी के दौरान लोगों ने जिस प्रकार मतदान किया है, इस आधार पर हम कह सकते हैं बिहार में दो तिहाई से ज्यादा सीटें एनडीए जीतेगा और हम फिर सरकार बनाएंगे।

भाटिया गुरुवार काे हाेटल द पार्क में संवाददाताओं काे संबोधित कर रहे थे। उन्होंने कहा कि बिहार के लोगों की राजनीतिक समझ अच्छी है। इसलिए 15 साल के एंटिइन्कंबैन्सी के बावजूद काम के आधार पर हमें वोट मिलेगा। राहुल गांधी और तेजस्वी यादव लोगों को क्या रोजगार देंगे? जो खुद भ्रष्टाचार में लिप्त हैं। वे बिहार में अपने 15 साल के शासन में जानवरों का चारा तक खा गए।

कांग्रेस और आरजेडी बिना कुर्सी के नहीं रह सकती। सत्ता के बगैर उनकी बेचैनी बढ़ जाती है। उनके साथ भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष रंजन कुमार, पूर्व प्रदेश मीडिया प्रभारी राजीव रंजन, जिला प्रभारी रमेश श्रीवास्तव, जिला प्रवक्ता प्रभात कुमार और सिद्धार्थ कुमार भी उपस्थित थे।

